1800 TEQUILA CELEBRATES EMERGING ARTISTS NATIONWIDE WITH ITS ANNUAL 1800 TASTE TIENDITA

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1800® Tequila , the world's most awarded tequila brand1, announces its annual 1800 Taste Tiendita, an immersive pop-up highlighting the best in Mexican & Mexican-American taste across music, fashion, art, food and of course, tequila. In its second year, 1800 Tequila is taking its 1800 Taste Tiendita on a nationwide tour throughout the summer to cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, New York City, and San Francisco via a series of experiences featuring local emerging Mexican & Mexican-American artists and brands.

Found on every street corner filled to the brim with authentic Mexican snacks, antiques, gifts, drinks and daily essentials, tienditas are at the heart of Mexican culture. Buzzing with energy, ranchera music, and even the neighborhood bartender, tienditas encapsulate Mexico's true spirit and taste. The 1800 Taste Tiendita will bring this Mexican cultural icon to street corners throughout the country, and introduce the best taste in tequila and in life to people throughout the summer.

In time for Cinco de Mayo, 1800 Tequila will kick off the tour in New York City on Thursday, May 2, 2024 for an evening of live performances by Girl Ultra, tiendita-inspired 1800 Tequila cocktails curated in collaboration with Chicano bartender Michael Aredes paired with trending Mexican dishes, tunes by DJ hellotones "el hijo de PueblaYork", hand-painted mural by visual artists Melissa Santamaría, curated fashion displays by Creative Director & Stylist César Alvarez from brands Montserrat Messeguer, de Maria, & Gypsy Sport, and more.

"Let's go 1800 Tequila and New York City! I'm excited to be headlining the 1800 Taste Tiendita, and we're bringing the best taste in Mexican culture to our fans as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo, from the music and art, to the food and of course, the tequila," said Mexican R&B artist Girl Ultra.

Building on the brand's annual 1800 Tequila Essential Artist Series , a limited-edition bottle collection designed in collaboration with emerging artists, the 1800 Taste Tiendita is another testament to the brand's long-standing support and amplification of emerging artists. Last year, for its inaugural speakeasy-inspired 1800 Taste Tiendita in Los Angeles, 1800 Tequila partnered with the likes of Sofia Elias, Jazmin & Luis Garcia, Rick Montaño, Richie Velazquez, Sofia Enriquez and Spanto from BornxRaised to create a limited-edition merch per their artistic disciplines, only available for purchase at the single-night pop-up. Finding massive success and support from the Los Angeles community through this debut, this second iteration of the 1800 Taste Tiendita tour will feature various integrations of Mexican and Mexican-American emerging artists across live music, bespoke cocktails, fashion displays, artwork, and more. The ever-evolving celebration will bring exclusive offerings to each city it visits, ensuring local artists and brands are at the forefront of every experience.

"Since its inception, taste has been at the forefront for 1800 Tequila. From tequila and music to art and fashion, for our audience taste is everything," shared Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "As the number one super-premium tequila in the U.S., we are committed to sharing our Mexican heritage and quality with fans as we bring the nostalgia and ambiance of a traditional Mexican tiendita to cities across the country."

To attend the 1800 Taste Tiendita and see when it reaches a city near you, follow on Instagram @1800Tequila and 1800Tequila.com . For the tequila fans enjoying Cinco de Mayo at home, they can recreate the custom 1800 Tequila tiendita-inspired cocktails – 1800 Tiendita Margarita , 1800 Tiendita Cantarito , 1800 Tiendita Carajillo – featuring familiar tiendita items such as Jarritos, tamarind straws, coffee and grasshopper salt. Visit 1800Tequila.com/Drinks for the full recipes.

