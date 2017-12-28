18,000 Hot Dogs, 65,000 Beers, and 1,000 Volunteers: SodexoMAGIC Reveals What It Takes to Feed More Than 90,000 Fans at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1

Fans can expect game-day favorites on January 1 like big pretzels and beer along with signature Rose Bowl dishes, such as the Granddaddy Dog – a quarter-pound hot dog topped with mac-n-cheese, pulled pork, bacon and barbecue sauce – and Farm to Fan Nachos – house-fried chips, seasoned beef and three locally-made salsa toppings. This year, two specialty burgers representing each team will be featured on the menu and all are encouraged to vote for their favorite team burger at @SodexoUSA.

This year, SodexoMAGIC expects to sell:

65,000 bottles and cups of beer

18,000 bottles of water

18,000 hot dogs, including 1,500 Granddaddy Dogs

15,000 souvenir cups with team logos

7,500 big pretzels

4,700 nachos, including 1200 Farm to Fan Nachos

"SodexoMAGIC is proud to partner with the Rose Bowl Stadium to provide a spectacular fan experience for the 90,000 people who come to cheer on their favorite football team," said Kevin Hengehold, SodexoMAGIC General Manager at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The driving force behind the event is the dedicated staff and volunteers. In addition to 300 staff, SodexoMAGIC coordinates with nearly 1,000 volunteers from local high schools, churches and community groups to help sell concessions and raise money for their organizations. SodexoMAGIC has earmarked a percentage of its game-day sales for charity, resulting in nearly $100,000 in donations per game to community groups – around $600,000 annually. Additionally, SodexoMAGIC has partnered with Pasadena Hot Meals for the past seven years to deliver food after each stadium event to people in need within the community.

SodexoMAGIC is a partnership with Magic Johnson Enterprises, owned by Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Sodexo USA. It was formed in 2006 to empower communities with best-in-class food and facilities management solutions, including menus drawing on the expertise of Celebrity Chef G Garvin and healthy solutions from health expert and author Dr. Ian Smith. SodexoMAGIC recently celebrated a 10-year anniversary and boasts nearly 5,000 employees located across 49 clients and 1600 sites.

Sodexo USA is an American business that is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Delivering more than 100 services across North America that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life, Sodexo is a leading provider of sustainable, integrated facilities management and food service operations. It employs 123,000 Americans at 12,500 sites across the country and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional U.S. jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $30 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger.

