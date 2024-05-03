1803 Electric Cooperative Inc. Becomes ACES' Newest Member

CARMEL, Ind., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES announced today that 1803 Electric Cooperative Inc. (1803), located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, became its newest Member effective May 1, 2024. As a Member of ACES, 1803 owns an equity share in the company and holds two seats on the ACES Board of Directors, allowing them to have input into the operations and strategic direction of the company, among other benefits.

"ACES has been involved from the beginning in the development of 1803," stated Brian Hobbs, CEO of 1803. "ACES has provided invaluable support in accessing the power supply marketplace and providing analysis and modeling to support 1803 decision making. As 1803 continues in its maturation as a generation and transmission cooperative, the continued relationship with ACES, now strengthened through Membership, will help ensure the success of 1803 for our Member Cooperatives and their respective end-use member consumers."

Mike Steffes, President and CEO of ACES, commented, "ACES and 1803 have developed a strong relationship over the past several years since 1803 became a Customer. ACES supported 1803 through the process of becoming a G&T, including providing expert witness testimony related to their future power supply portfolio. We are excited that 1803 recognizes the benefits of becoming a Member and we look forward to continuing to support them in their commitment to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to their five member cooperatives. ACES and its Board of Directors are pleased to welcome 1803."

About ACES

ACES is owned by 24 generation and transmission cooperatives and one independent distribution cooperative. ACES assists its Members and Customers manage their energy risk. The Members and Customers ACES serves operate in all major electricity markets in the United States and have a collective portfolio of more than 55,000 MW of load and resources. Because ACES does not buy or sell energy on its own behalf, it avoids conflicts of interest and ensures alignment with the best interests of the organizations it serves.

About 1803 Electric Cooperative Inc.

1803 was created to supply and deliver electric power to five Louisiana electric cooperatives, including Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Claiborne Electric Cooperative, Northeast Electric Power Cooperative, South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association, and Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative. 1803's members strive to provide safe, reliable, affordable electricity to their approximately 120,000 customers.

