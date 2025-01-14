183 Million Patient Records Exposed: Fortified Health Security Releases 2025 Healthcare Cybersecurity Report

Free, biannual Horizon Report covers cybersecurity threats, AI in healthcare, legislative developments for healthcare organizations

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortified Health Security (Fortified), a Best in KLAS managed security services provider (MSSP) specializing in healthcare cybersecurity, today released the 2025 Horizon Report , a semiannual publication on cybersecurity news, trends, guidance and solutions for healthcare organizations.

Analyzing data from the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the Horizon Report has served as a free resource for healthcare professionals since 2017. The 2025 edition includes contributions from experts—including internationally recognized cybersecurity expert Paul Connelly —on solutions for some of the acute cybersecurity issues facing healthcare organizations today. These include budget and talent challenges, the growing role of AI in hospitals, the evolution of threat actors and third-party risk management.

"As we enter 2025, the healthcare sector will be confronted with a rise in cyberattacks, strict legislative regulations and the ongoing enhancement of AI, all while navigating financial pressures," wrote Dan Dodson, chief executive officer at Fortified, in the report. "There are no 'one-size-fits-all' answers to confronting these challenges. That is why collaboration is critical to safeguarding cybersecurity risks."

The report also provides important data breach statistics, building on those published in Fortified's mid-year report last summer. Key insights from the report include:

The total number of patient records exposed in 2024 rose 9%, from 168 million to 183 million

Business Associates accounted for a smaller percentage of cyber attacks in 2024 than the year prior, yet these attacks comprised 67% of total exposed patient records

Healthcare Clearing Houses saw an increase in cyber attacks of more than 2,000%, indicating growing vulnerability among entities that manage massive volumes of patient data

While network servers remained the most common breach location, phishing was reinforced as a go-to tactic for threat actors, with email breaches growing by 18% in 2024

"2024 was a challenging year for cybersecurity among healthcare organizations, with mega breaches like Change Healthcare—the largest ever reported in the United States—making national news and sending shockwaves through the healthcare industry," said Dodson. "With the Horizon Report, we aim to chart a path forward for healthcare organizations by gathering the latest expert insights and best practices for cyber resilience."

The full report is available for download here .

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® – protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. A managed security service provider that has been awarded numerous industry accolades, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build customized programs that help clients leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Led by a team of industry-recognized cyber experts, Fortified's high-touch engagements and client-specific process maximize value and deliver an actionable, scalable approach to help reduce the risk of cyber events. To learn more, visit www.fortifiedhealthsecurity.com .

Press contact information:

Erin Martin

Fortified Health Security

[email protected]

Stephanie Pryor

LANC Marketing, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortified Health Security