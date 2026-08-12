1842 Studio Launches Suvi Health to Bring Clarity and Continuity to Hospital Care

Experienced digital health executive Kelly Benning joins as CEO and Co-Founder

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvi Health announced today the launch of their Ambient AI Care Coordination Platform to bring clarity, compassion and continuity to patients' hospital stays. The company was created by the 1842 Fund by Alloy Partners, and is presently in active collaboration with Mayo Clinic and the University of Notre Dame.

As hospitals nationwide face sustained pressure from staffing shortages, delayed discharges and increasing patient demand, Suvi Health aims to improve care delivery at critical transition points in the patient journey. Suvi Health's ambient AI is designed to capture context, reduce friction and translate complex medical conversations into shared understanding.

By supporting recovery and discharge at the bedside and beyond, Suvi Health was founded to help care teams focus on what they do best: caring for people, not documentation, while ensuring patients and families feel heard, informed and supported during one of life's most vulnerable experiences. Artificial intelligence is intended to augment and support clinical decision-making, not replace the expertise, judgment, and accountability of healthcare professionals.

"At its core, Suvi Health's core principles are about fostering trust and understanding at moments when they matter most," said Kelly Benning, CEO and co-founder of Suvi Health. "When healthcare teams are stretched thin and families are overwhelmed, we believe technology should step in, quietly, to listen, support and help everyone move forward together toward healing and home."

"Healthcare doesn't need more technology competing for clinicians' attention, it needs systems that quietly remove friction and help people stay connected during some of the most complex moments of care," said Shawn Albert, CTO and co-founder. "We built Suvi Health's ambient AI platform to work quietly in the background so care teams can focus less on coordination and more on patients and families."

Suvi Health was launched by the 1842 Fund and Alloy Partners, collaborating with Mayo Clinic on co-development, design collaboration and as a first pilot site. Collaboration with researchers from Notre Dame and clinicians from Mayo Clinic Florida provided Suvi Health with the clinical insight and foundational research applied toward tackling complex healthcare delivery and AI challenges.

"At Notre Dame, our mission calls us to find solutions that support the most vulnerable, and that includes the upholding of human dignity in our healthcare system," said Jeffrey F. Rhoads, the John and Catherine Martin Family Vice President for Research and professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at Notre Dame. "This partnership between Suvi Health and the 1842 Fund offers a powerful tool for facilitating effective, patient-centered care, one that turns bedside conversations into a clear plan patients and families can actually understand and act on."

"Suvi is a great example of the opportunities we seek to address through our unique 'research co-creation' approach," said Mike Joslin, partner at the 1842 Fund. "Efforts like these are built around combining academic research, clinical expertise from the industry and our venture studio playbook to drive real-world impact."

To learn more about Suvi Health, visit suvi.health.

About Suvi Health

Suvi Health is an Ambient AI Care Coordination Platform to bring clarity, compassion and continuity to patients' hospital stays. Suvi Health's platform creates a trusted, secure layer of support that listens with empathy to conversations between patients, families and the entire care team. Working invisibly in the background, Suvi Health bridges the gap between complex medical discussions and true understanding by aligning nurses, physicians and caregivers. Suvi Health was built by 1842 Fund and Alloy Partners in collaboration with Mayo Clinic and the University of Notre Dame. For more information, visit suvi.health.

About the 1842 Fund

The 1842 Fund invests in mission-driven, advantaged startups aligned to the strategic framework of the University of Notre Dame. In addition to investing in faculty, researcher and student startups emerging from campus, the 1842 Fund funds new startups launched from the 1842 Studio, a venture studio that co-creates de novo startups alongside university researchers and industry partners. The 1842 Fund and Studio are managed by Alloy Partners and focus on building and funding ventures that address important societal challenges tied to the mission of the University of Notre Dame. For more information, visit www.1842fund.com.

About Alloy Partners

Alloy Partners is a venture builder that co-creates advantaged startups and venture studios with corporations. Alloy Partners works with partners through their journey from defining a venture strategy to systematically conceiving, launching, investing in and scaling a portfolio of venture-backed startups. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Indianapolis, the Alloy Partners portfolio includes over 40 companies and seven venture studios started in partnership with leading organizations, including Elanco, Huntington Bank, Eli Lilly, Capital One, Catalyst by Wellstar, Warner Bros. Discovery, University of Notre Dame and more. For more information, visit www.AlloyPartners.com.

About the University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame is the leading global Catholic research university, providing a distinctive voice in higher education. Rigorously intellectual, boldly moral in orientation and firmly embracing a service ethos, Notre Dame is rated among the top institutions of higher learning in the United States and is a member of the Association of American Universities. Founded in 1842 and located adjacent to South Bend, Indiana, the University advances human understanding through research, scholarship, education and creative endeavor to be a powerful force for good in the world. For more information, visit nd.edu.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Media Contact:

Jen Carroll

PANBlast for Alloy Partners

[email protected]

Erin Fennessy

Notre Dame Research

[email protected]

SOURCE Alloy Partners