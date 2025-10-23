Alloy Partners and Huntington Bank Launch New Venture Studio to Accelerate Innovation and Growth Across Banking

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Partners and The Huntington National Bank today announced the launch of a new corporate venture studio designed to accelerate the development of transformative ventures shaping the future of finance and technology.

The studio will focus on building new ventures across fintech, payments, financial experiences and beyond — reimagining how individuals and businesses interact with their money. From everyday transactions to life's pivotal financial moments, the goal is to create intuitive, empowering experiences that meet customers where they are and evolve with their needs.

"We're entering a new chapter where the most forward-thinking corporations are becoming builders," said Elliott Parker , CEO of Alloy Partners. "This venture studio is not just about launching new businesses, it's about embedding innovation deep into the DNA of Huntington's growth story. Together, we're creating a repeatable engine to turn bold ideas into real-world outcomes."

The collaboration will help Huntington evaluate and develop ideas for new growth areas, build partnerships with founders and entrepreneurs and launch ventures that drive value for consumer and commercial customers. The new studio builds on a partnership with Huntington Bank that began in 2024 and has already led to the launch of one new venture.

"Huntington is doubling down on our technology and innovation investments because it's not just about keeping pace, it's about setting the pace," said Igor Cerc, Chief Enterprise Strategy Officer & Head of Ventures at Huntington Bank. "This studio is another way we're making our work more successful. We're acting more like a tech company, attracting the best talent and building solutions that truly move the needle for our customers."

By combining Alloy Partners' venture-building expertise with Huntington's deep domain knowledge and national reach, the venture studio will serve as a launchpad for bold, category-defining ideas that are co-created alongside banking leaders and launched with the agility of a startup.

"This is where innovation meets execution," added Alice Liu, Head of Huntington's Venture Studio. "We're inviting founders, technologists and visionaries to co-create with us — especially in high-impact areas like payments and wealth management. If you want to build something meaningful with a tech-forward bank, come talk to us."

For more information about Alloy Partners and its venture-building approach, visit alloypartners.com.

About Alloy Partners

Alloy Partners (formerly High Alpha Innovation) is a venture builder that co-creates advantaged startups and venture studios with corporations. Alloy Partners works with partners through their journey from defining a venture strategy to systematically conceiving, launching, investing in and scaling a portfolio of venture-backed startups. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Indianapolis, the Alloy Partners portfolio includes over 30 companies and six venture studios started in partnership with leading organizations across industries, including Huntington Bank, Eli Lilly, Elanco, Capital One, Catalyst by Wellstar, Warner Bros. Discovery, University of Notre Dame and more. For more information, visit AlloyPartners.com .

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $223 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 14 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

Media Contact

Zoe Hamilton

PANBlast for Alloy Partners

[email protected]

Chelcee Stearns

Huntington Bank

[email protected]

SOURCE Alloy Partners