Alloy Partners Launches OneHealth Studio to Create Startups at the Convergence of Animal, Plant and Human Health

Alloy Partners, Elanco and other corporate partners join forces to develop new venture studio

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Partners today announced the launch of OneHealth Studio, a first-of-its-kind venture studio designed specifically to create and scale new companies at the convergence of animal, plant and human health in partnership with Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN).

Located in the OneHealth Innovation District at Elanco's new global headquarters in Indianapolis, the studio will unite research institutions, investors, corporate partners and entrepreneurs to accelerate the next generation of innovation and launch new startups based in Indiana.

Elanco, the studio's founding corporate partner, is collaborating with Alloy to help shape the studio's early direction and support the launch of future portfolio companies. The State of Indiana will also support the studio with funding from matching federal SSBCI funds.

"The new OneHealth Studio will serve as an incubator for innovative ideas and a community of partners who are dedicated to solving some of the world's most interconnected health challenges," said Elliott Parker, CEO of Alloy Partners. "Our goal is to make Indiana a premier destination for building startups shaping the convergence of human health, animal health and agriculture."

Through the studio, Alloy will connect corporate and institutional partners who share the vision of strengthening the One Health ecosystem. Partner organizations will join the studio's advisory board to shape its investment focus and company creation strategy while building their own brands as leaders in their respective sectors.

"Through combining expertise across sectors and having the studio within the OneHealth Innovation District, we're able to create an environment where we can rapidly scale ideas to support impactful solutions for people, animals and the planet," said Jeff Simmons, President and CEO of Elanco. "It represents an exceptional new model for innovation at a time when the relevance of pets and protein has never been greater."

Over the next few years, the OneHealth Studio is slated to launch and fund startups targeting shared challenges across human wellness, animal health and food systems. Alloy Partners will operate the venture studios using its proven model, with experience in launching over 30 ventures in partnership with Fortune 500 companies and research institutions.

Alloy Partners expects to welcome additional corporate and institutional partners to the studio in the coming months. Learn more at onehealth.studio .

About Alloy Partners

Alloy Partners is a venture builder that co-creates advantaged startups and venture studios with corporations. Alloy Partners works with partners through their journey from defining a venture strategy to systematically conceiving, launching, investing in and scaling a portfolio of venture-backed startups. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Indianapolis, the Alloy Partners portfolio includes over 40 companies and seven venture studios started in partnership with leading organizations, including Elanco, Huntington Bank, Eli Lilly, Capital One, Catalyst by Wellstar, Warner Bros. Discovery, University of Notre Dame and more. For more information, visit www.AlloyPartners.com.

About Elanco

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

