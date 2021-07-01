1847 Goedeker Engages Lambert & Co. to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

BALLWIN, Mo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company") and its Appliances Connection Business, the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the U.S., today announced it has retained Lambert & Co. to lead its investor relations strategy.

Lambert is a full-service financial communications and investor relations firm that collectively has worked with hundreds of publicly traded and pre-IPO companies in a variety of industries throughout its 20-year history, measurably increasing their visibility and investment brand reputation among analysts, investors, and financial media coast to coast. Lambert is an expert in helping companies communicate with their shareholders through investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to its clients.

"As we continue to strategically grow our operations, we are taking steps to reach a wider array of investors by leveraging Lambert's expertise in this area," stated Doug Moore, Goedekers' CEO. "Lambert has consistent track record of implementing first-class investor relations programs and will assist in our foundational efforts to communicate our value proposition across all of our stakeholder bases following the transformational acquisition of Appliances Connection. We are incredibly pleased to bring the firm's diverse experience and expertise alongside our management team and Board."

"We are excited to partner with Goedekers at this critical juncture in their growth trajectory," said Mike Houston, Partner at Lambert. "We have been impressed with their unique direct-to-consumer business model that provides long-term sustainable growth opportunities and look forward to communicating that value proposition to investors."

Lambert will oversee Goedekers investor relations functions and serve as the primary point of contact for shareholders and the financial community. The firm will work to establish a leading investor relations outreach and communications program across both institutional and retail investor audiences to effectively communicate the Goedekers investor narrative.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Through its June 2021 acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedekers created the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the US. With warehouse fulfillment centers in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as showrooms in Brooklyn, New York, and St. Louis, Missouri, Goedekers is a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. Goedekers and Appliances Connection carry many household name-brands, including Bosch, Cafe, Frigidaire Pro, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carries many major luxury appliance brands such as Miele, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Ilve, Wolf, Jenn-Air, Viking among others and sells furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

About Lambert

Lambert's position as a top-10 IR firm is the sum of its strong value proposition rooted in its Detroit headquarters and its national reach from offices in New York City and across the nation. Collectively, Lambert has worked with hundreds of publicly traded and pre-IPO companies in a variety of industries throughout its 20-year history, measurably increasing their visibility and investment brand reputation among analysts, investors and financial media coast to coast. Lambert IR is a division of Lambert & Co., a nationally ranked integrated communications firm and a top-five private equity-focused PR firm. Learn more at www.lambert.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" of the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

