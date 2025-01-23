1848 Ventures Launches Propel People, Using AI to Help Construction Firms Source Talent

Designed for Construction HR teams, Propel People combines advanced AI capabilities with traditional ATS features to bridge the skilled labor gap

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1848 Ventures , a venture studio shaping the future by developing AI-powered solutions that drive growth for small and medium businesses, today announced the launch of Propel People . Propel People is an AI-powered recruiting platform purpose-built for the construction industry, designed to help HR teams hire skilled tradespeople faster and more efficiently.

Propel People is the latest launch from 1848 Ventures, and aims to address the construction industry's pressing challenge of attracting, hiring, and retaining skilled tradespeople. By combining innovative AI-driven features with a traditional applicant tracking system (ATS) structure, Propel People accelerates the hiring process for HR teams. The platform's AI-powered resume scoring and pre-screening tools instantly identify and prioritize the most qualified candidates, saving HR teams countless hours and bridging the skilled labor gap.

"The construction industry is facing an unprecedented workforce crisis leading to project delays and higher demand," said Dan Ringen, Venture Lead at Propel People. "Propel People was purpose-built to help construction HR teams overcome these challenges by providing a smarter, faster recruiting platform. These innovative AI tools empower teams to find qualified candidates more efficiently, ensuring projects stay on track and businesses can thrive."

Propel People's launch comes at a critical time for the construction industry, where competition for skilled workers has never been higher. The platform's unique AI-powered approach helps businesses attract an expanded talent pool, addressing a rapidly aging workforce, with a large portion of construction professionals expected to retire in the next decade, exacerbating an already problematic supply gap of 500,000 workers . At present, nearly two-thirds of construction firms experience project delays due to a shortage of workers.

"Propel People has been a total lifesaver for my recruiting process. It has simplified every step, from organizing candidates to quickly comparing resumes, allowing me to focus on finding the right talent instead of getting bogged down in admin work," said Cassandra Roop, an HR Manager at Design Electric, Inc. and a Propel People customer. "The time and effort it has saved me are truly remarkable."

"At 1848 Ventures, we're committed to supporting small and medium businesses, the backbone of our economy. From dynamic pricing platforms to labor forecasting and conversion optimization software, our ventures power the future. We're not just building businesses; we're empowering AI-powered solutions that help SMBs thrive," said Kal Amin, Managing Director at 1848 Ventures.

ABOUT 1848 VENTURES:

1848 Ventures is shaping the future by developing AI-powered solutions that drive the growth of small and medium businesses—the lifeblood of our economy and communities. With human expertise at the core of every venture, we foster a culture of urgency with purpose, delivering scalable solutions that generate meaningful returns and long-term success for both our portfolio businesses and our investors. Learn more at 1848ventures.com .

ABOUT PROPEL PEOPLE:

Propel People is an innovative applicant tracking system (ATS) designed exclusively for the construction industry. By automating and optimizing the most tedious aspects of hiring, Propel People empowers HR teams to focus on what matters most—building strong teams and driving results. Equipped with cutting-edge AI-powered features, the platform streamlines resume screening, simplifies candidate communication, and overcomes challenges like unqualified applications, high demand for skilled workers, language barriers and more. With Propel People, construction companies can hire smarter, faster, and more efficiently, ensuring they always have the right talent to get the job done. Learn more about Propel People at propelpeopleco.com .

