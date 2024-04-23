1863 Ventures and Wells Fargo Present the Founder to CEO Summit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1863 Ventures, in collaboration with Wells Fargo, is excited to announce the upcoming Founder to CEO Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina. This one-day conference is tailored for New Majority entrepreneurs, which is businesses that have been historically marginalized and underestimated. The summit will offer a dynamic platform to accelerate their journey from founders to successful CEOs.

Tailored for up to 300 New Majority entrepreneurs and local business leaders, this event aims to propel entrepreneurial journeys to new heights by providing essential skills and insights for transitioning into effective CEOs."The fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs come from the New Majority, and knowing that, it is only right that we help them turn into successful CEOs," says 1863 Ventures Founder, Melissa Bradley. The immersive program features comprehensive business training, an insightful panel from both founders and finance leaders and an engaging fireside chat with an industry icon, including:

Workshops, Panel Discussion, and Fireside Chat

Entrepreneurial Mindset: Level up Your Mind and Mindset to Become a CEO

Customer Relations: Learn to Understand and Relate With Your Customers

Scalable Processes: Building a Roadmap for Success

Financial Management: Managing Your Finances and Aligning Capital

Finance Panel: Featuring Christopher Gray, Shalanda Armstrong, & Wells Fargo

Fireside Chat: Featuring Bea Dixon

About Our Speakers

Beatrice Dixon is the CEO, Co-Founder, and Chief Innovation Officer of The Honey Pot Company, the personal wellness brand "made by humans with vaginas, for humans with vaginas." ® Today, The Honey Pot Company's plant-derived products can be found in 4.6 million U.S. homes and in retailers nationwide.

is the CEO, Co-Founder, and Chief Innovation Officer of The Honey Pot Company, the personal wellness brand "made by humans with vaginas, for humans with vaginas." ® Today, The Honey Pot Company's plant-derived products can be found in 4.6 million U.S. homes and in retailers nationwide. Christopher Gray founded Scholly, an app that helps students easily find scholarships for college and graduates pay off their student debt. Scholly was featured on ABC's Shark Tank, landing a deal with Daymond John and Lori Greiner . Scholly maintains over 5 million users and has helped students raise over 100 million dollars . The company was acquired by consumer banking corporation Sallie Mae , in 2023.

founded Scholly, an app that helps students easily find scholarships for college and graduates pay off their student debt. Scholly was featured on ABC's Shark Tank, landing a deal with and . Scholly maintains over 5 million users and has helped students raise over . The company was acquired by consumer banking corporation , in 2023. Shalanda Armstrong is Managing Partner of 100KM Ventures based in Washington, DC investing in Future of Work and Women's Health. Prior to launching 100KM Ventures, she has been an active angel investor investing in over 25 startups and a technology executive. Shalanda has spent close to 20 years in the technology sector holding multiple technology consulting leadership roles at top-tier firms.

is Managing Partner of 100KM Ventures based in investing in Future of Work and Women's Health. Prior to launching 100KM Ventures, she has been an active angel investor investing in over 25 startups and a technology executive. Shalanda has spent close to 20 years in the technology sector holding multiple technology consulting leadership roles at top-tier firms. Melissa Bradley is a tri-sector leader and Managing Partner at 1863 Ventures with more than 20 years of entrepreneurship, investment, and leadership experience. She is an Adjunct Professor at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University , where she teaches impact investing, social entrepreneurship, P2P economies, and innovation. Melissa has served as a presidential appointment under Presidents Clinton and Obama.

This event is not just about networking but also about learning from industry experts who have successfully navigated the challenges of scaling businesses and aligning capital for growth. Following the event, attendees will gain exclusive access to various online resources tailored to foster business growth. Moreover, you'll become part of the esteemed 1863 Ventures community, where ongoing support and learning opportunities await.

To reserve your spot at the Founder to CEO Summit, please register online: https://www.1863ventures.net/opportunities/wells-fargo-founder-to-ceo-summit-2024 . For more information about 1863 Ventures and its commitment to supporting New Majority entrepreneurs, visit 1863ventures.net .

About 1863 Ventures

1863 Ventures is a leading platform that provides content and connections to New Majority entrepreneurs, fostering responsible entrepreneurship and changing the support and narrative around their potential and needs. The organization's vision is to be the trusted source for business knowledge, tools, and support for New Majority businesses in the US, aiming to support $100B in new wealth by 2030.

Contact:

Rodney Williams

Email: [email protected]

