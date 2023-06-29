1891 Financial Life Awarded on the Forbes World's Best Insurance Companies 2023 List

News provided by

1891 Financial Life

29 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1891 Financial Life has been awarded on the Forbes list of World's Best Insurance Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 6th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Continue Reading

World's Best Insurance Companies 2023 were determined based on an independent survey from a vast sample of over 30,000 consumers in 15 different countries. The survey considered customers' overall recommendation, their general satisfaction, their loyalty, and the subdimensions: Advice, Customer Service, Price-Performance and Transparency.

Based on the results of the study, 1891 Financial Life is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of World's Best Insurance Companies 2023.

CEO, Lisa Bickus stated "We are deeply honored to be on the list with other outstanding US and international life insurance companies. We are grateful to our policyholders that hold us in such great esteem. We strive each day to provide the best in service and assistance to our members. It reflects our organization's focus on our 132 year history of providing families financial protection and upholding our heritage based on faith and commitment to our communities. We are very excited about being on this prestigious list and will continue to provide some of the best customer service in the industry." 

Below you will find a link to the Forbes June 13, 2023, article which shows 1891 Financial Life along with the names of the highest ranking life insurance companies from around the world.

https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-life-insurance-companies/?sh=49fa5dab3c54

For more information about 1891 Financial Life please visit www.1891FinancialLife.com

About 1891 Financial Life

1891 Financial Life has long been committed to delivering peace of mind, exceptional service and is on the forefront of using technology to realize its strategic objectives.

1891 Financial Life is a community-based insurance organization offering products and member benefits that assist individuals and their families achieve financial security. We're committed to helping build stronger communities by supporting service projects that reflect common shared values.

For more information regarding this announcement, please contact:

1891 Financial Life
Mary Krutiak
Director Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE 1891 Financial Life

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.