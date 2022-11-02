1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. Announces Eric T. Hurd as Senior Vice President-Chief Lending Officer

GREENFIELD, Wis., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. ("the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: BCOW), the holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB (the "Bank"), announced that Eric T. Hurd has accepted the position of Senior Vice President – Chief Lending Officer of the Company and the Bank. Mr. Hurd has over 22 years of banking experience, including 12 years with the Bank where he currently serves as Senior Vice President – Commercial Lending Officer. Mr. Hurd graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and holds his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Mr. Ball, President and Chief Executive Officer, states "Eric has an in-depth understanding of our commercial banking clients, and will lead the team as we continue to focus on our strategic vision for growth and success of the Bank."

Thomas K. Peterson has announced that in preparation for his retirement, he will transition to Senior Vice President – Commercial Lending Officer for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. and PyraMax Bank effective November 1, 2022 and will continue to work in a part-time capacity. Mr. Peterson has been with the Bank since 2017.

