1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc., Greenfield, Wisconsin Announces Second Quarter Operating Results
Jul 21, 2021, 16:00 ET
GREENFIELD, Wis., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. Greenfield, Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) today reported a fiscal second quarter net loss of $51,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of ($0.01), for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $194,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a $489,000 decrease in non-interest income and a $386,000 increase in non-interest expense. This was partially offset by a $347,000 increase in net interest income. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, 1895 Bancorp reported net income of $470,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $481,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Total assets increased $88.8 million, or 17.2%, to $605.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $516.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total shareholders' equity increased $292,000, or 0.5%, to $60.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $60.0 million at December 31, 2020. 1895 Bancorp's capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.
Contact: Richard B. Hurd
Telephone: (414) 235-5207
|
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(In Thousands, except per share data)
|
6/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
Selected Financial Condition Data:
|
(Unaudited)
|
Total assets
|
$ 605,577
|
$ 516,757
|
Loans receivable, net
|
330,903
|
329,073
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
2,732
|
2,703
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
145,817
|
92,526
|
Deposits
|
466,184
|
379,848
|
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|
9,167
|
2,737
|
FHLB advances
|
63,423
|
68,398
|
Shareholders equity
|
60,300
|
60,008
|
Selected Operations Data:
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
6/30/2021
|
6/30/2020
|
6/30/2021
|
6/30/2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Total interest income
|
$ 3,511
|
$ 3,586
|
$ 7,128
|
$ 7,446
|
Total interest expense
|
393
|
815
|
849
|
1,774
|
Net interest income
|
3,118
|
2,771
|
6,279
|
5,672
|
Provision for loan losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
3,118
|
2,771
|
6,279
|
5,672
|
Non-interest income
|
1,134
|
1,623
|
2,743
|
2,229
|
Non-interest expense
|
4,361
|
3,975
|
8,450
|
7,048
|
Income before income taxes
|
(109)
|
419
|
572
|
853
|
Income tax expense
|
(58)
|
225
|
102
|
372
|
Net income
|
$ (51)
|
$ 194
|
$ 470
|
$ 481
|
Earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.11
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.11
