1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc., Greenfield, Wisconsin Announces Second Quarter Operating Results

GREENFIELD, Wis., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. Greenfield, Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) today reported a fiscal second quarter net loss of $51,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of ($0.01), for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $194,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a $489,000 decrease in non-interest income and a $386,000 increase in non-interest expense. This was partially offset by a $347,000 increase in net interest income. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, 1895 Bancorp reported net income of $470,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $481,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Total assets increased $88.8 million, or 17.2%, to $605.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $516.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total shareholders' equity increased $292,000, or 0.5%, to $60.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $60.0 million at December 31, 2020. 1895 Bancorp's capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

Contact: Richard B. Hurd

Telephone: (414) 235-5207























SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION































(In Thousands, except per share data)

























6/30/2021

12/31/2020



Selected Financial Condition Data:



(Unaudited)





























Total assets







$ 605,577

$ 516,757



Loans receivable, net





330,903

329,073



Allowance for loan losses





2,732

2,703



Cash and cash equivalents





145,817

92,526



Deposits









466,184

379,848



Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,167

2,737



FHLB advances







63,423

68,398



Shareholders equity





60,300

60,008















































Selected Operations Data:





Three months ended

Six months ended











6/30/2021 6/30/2020

6/30/2021 6/30/2020











(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total interest income





$ 3,511 $ 3,586

$ 7,128 $ 7,446 Total interest expense





393 815

849 1,774 Net interest income





3,118 2,771

6,279 5,672 Provision for loan losses





- -

- - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,118 2,771

6,279 5,672 Non-interest income





1,134 1,623

2,743 2,229 Non-interest expense





4,361 3,975

8,450 7,048 Income before income taxes





(109) 419

572 853 Income tax expense





(58) 225

102 372 Net income







$ (51) $ 194

$ 470 $ 481





















Earnings per common share















Basic









$ (0.01) $ 0.04

$ 0.10 $ 0.11 Diluted









$ (0.01) $ 0.04

$ 0.10 $ 0.11

