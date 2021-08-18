1898 & Co. Managed Threat Detection & Response, Powered by the Dragos Platform, Successfully Expands into Smart Manufacturing

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1898 & Co., a leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity consulting and solutions provider, and Dragos, Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced the expansion of 1898 & Co. Managed Threat Detection and Response managed security service into the smart manufacturing space with its implementation at AZCO, a heavy industrial construction and prefabrication solutions provider.

Headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, AZCO performs its work throughout the United States, serving the power generation, renewables, battery storage, refinery and petrochemical, food and beverage, general manufacturing, and pulp and paper industries.

"Digitalization is a core requirement for competitiveness today; however, digitalization must be done securely," notes Scott Hendrickson, director of business technology and strategy for AZCO. "The question every company has to consider is: Do we build our own cybersecurity team and facilities, or do we leverage experienced practitioners with optimized infrastructure so that our employees can remain focused on the core mission of the business? We hear from the industry that most manufacturers would prefer to leverage a managed service model that streamlines focus and investment. Using this approach, the risk to the business is managed, and cybersecurity becomes an enabler to further business acceleration through Industry 4.0 and autonomous operations."

The combination of 1898 & Co. elite consulting services and the powerful visibility, monitoring, detection, and situational awareness enabled by the Dragos Platform deliver top-flight capability for critical infrastructure companies concerned with the evolving threat landscape and the resulting risks to their organizations. Built by practitioners for practitioners, the Dragos Platform helps ensure cybersecurity teams have the most effective tools to protect against industrial adversaries. In addition, the deep domain knowledge Dragos experts gain from being on the front lines every day is codified into the Dragos Platform.

1898 & Co. Managed Threat Detection and Response is a managed security service that delivers OT network and communications monitoring and incident response for critical infrastructure environments such as utilities (power and water); oil, gas, and chemicals; ports and maritime; transportation (airports and rail); defense industrial base (federal/military/defense); and critical manufacturing.

The partnership and joint initiatives between 1898 & Co. and Dragos are focused on aggressively expanding monitoring and detection capabilities for the ICS cybersecurity community. As threats to business and operational networks increase in frequency and sophistication, Managed Threat Detection powered by the Dragos Platform provides organizations across public and private sectors an effective way to defend against well-organized and funded cyber-attacks.

"The push to Industry 4.0 and growing implementation of digital transformation initiatives within manufacturing is creating an equally important need to invest in cybersecurity to manage risk," said Troy Roberts, vice president of world wide sales, Dragos, Inc. "Dragos and 1898 & Co. use our combined efforts to ensure a safe path forward by analyzing and protecting the entire spectrum of manufacturing production systems - from support systems and quality control systems to material handling technologies and automation/control technologies."

About 1898 & Co.

1898 & Co. is a business, technology, and cybersecurity consulting firm serving the industries that keep our world in motion. As part of Burns & McDonnell, our consultants leverage global experience in critical infrastructure assets to innovate practical solutions grounded in your operational realities. For more information, visit 1898andCo.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT). Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with a regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East. Visit dragos.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About AZCO

AZCO is a heavy industrial construction and prefabrication solutions provider building the critical infrastructure that keeps communities and industries thriving. We work with more than 750 craft personnel across the country, using an integrated approach to deliver more advanced controls and predictable outcomes to industries ranging from renewable energy to oil and petrochemical to manufacturing to food and consumer products. Learn how we are designed to build at azco-inc.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

