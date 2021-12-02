18Birdies Hits a Hole in One by Selecting mParticle as Customer Data Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced that 18Birdies, the #1 rated game improvement and social platform for golfers, has selected mParticle as it's customer data infrastructure. 18Birdies will rely on mParticle as the foundation of its marketing technology stack to manage data quality, enforce governance, and drive more personalized interactions with its millions of customers.

The 18Birdies app, available via iOS and Android, empowers golfers with the tools they need to play at their best. Golfers use the 18Birdies app to get distances, plan and manage their rounds and stats, learn, and challenge themselves with practice tools and content. They can also connect with friends, family and the larger 18Birdies community to share in their collective golf journeys.

With people having less options for recreational activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, golf became one of the big winners during the last two years. As a result, 18Birdies has experienced a tremendous surge in new activity. To better understand and communicate with this massive influx of golfers, 18Birdies realized it needed the ability to quickly capture, manage and connect customer data. The 18Birdies team set a goal of assembling a technology stack capable of delivering the best customer experience possible, while streamlining their infrastructure and internal processes. As the foundation for this initiative, 18Birdies selected mParticle to enforce better data collection, ensure high quality data and maintain integrations with downstream tools for engagement messaging, analytics and attribution.

"18Birdies has become indispensable to the golfing community because of our focus on providing golfers with an innovative and seamless experience," said Jacob Crisp, Head of Product Growth, at 18Birdies. "By deploying mParticle's CDP at the core of our technology stack, we have taken the guesswork out of identifying the unique needs of our golfing community. Having a clear picture of each customer has also allowed us to increase interest in our premium membership, which provides golfers with access to the most powerful game improvement tools."

"18Birdies has built an exceptional brand that is synonymous with performance and driving a competitive advantage. The company's data infrastructure must reflect this mission," said Karen Gallantry, mParticle Chief Revenue Officer. "18Birdies is laying the groundwork for future expansion by deploying a best-in-class tech stack with customer data infrastructure at the foundation. By better understanding its community of new or avid golfers, 18Birdies can more quickly incentivize engagement and grow golfer participation."

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

