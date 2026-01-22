18K Gold Vermeil Trends Up as Gold Prices Reach New Highs -- Barkev's Launches New Collection

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barkev's Inc., a Los Angeles–based fine jewelry brand known for its distinctive engagement rings and modern craftsmanship, announces the launch of its 18K Gold Vermeil Jewelry collection, expanding its assortment in response to shifting gold prices and evolving consumer preferences.

Gold prices reached record levels, exceeding $4,800 per ounce in mid-January 2026, according to market data from Yahoo Finance . Shoppers are increasingly seeking versatile jewelry options that balance long-term wearability with more accessible price points. Gold vermeil has emerged as a key trend, offering the look and richness of high-karat gold without the full commitment of solid gold pricing.

Barkev's 18K Gold Vermeil collection was designed to meet this demand, it offers a balance of quality, design, and accessibility. Crafted on a sterling silver base and finished with a thick layer of gold measuring 2.5 microns or more, it delivers a richer look and greater durability than standard gold plating.

The line focuses on iconic chain styles, available in a range of lengths for both men's and women's necklaces and bracelets. Lightweight and effortless, the pieces are ideal for everyday wear, whether layered, stacked, or worn alone, giving customers flexible options to build a personal jewelry collection or shop for elevated gifting options.

By offering gold vermeil alongside its solid gold offerings, Barkev's provides versatile pieces that meet evolving consumer preferences and market trends.

"We want to give customers greater flexibility in how they build their jewelry collection," said CEO Barkev Meserlian. "The 18K Gold Vermeil collection offers that balance of timeless design and versatility, while making fine jewelry more accessible than ever."

Barkev's 18K Gold Vermeil Jewelry collection is now available online at Barkevs.com/collections/18k-gold-vermeil-jewelry .

About Barkev's

Barkev's is a Los Angeles–based fine jewelry brand known for its distinctive engagement ring designs and refined, modern craftsmanship. Each piece is designed and crafted by skilled artisans in Los Angeles, with collections spanning engagement rings, wedding bands, and everyday gold jewelry, all created with a focus on quality, detail, and wearability.

For more information, visit Barkevs.com

Sources:

Yahoo Finance, "Gold price today, Wednesday, January 21: Gold price surpasses new record of $4,800 per ounce" https://finance.yahoo.com/personal-finance/investing/article/gold-price-today-wednesday-january-21-gold-price-surpasses-new-record-of-4800-per-ounce-121618725.html

