18th Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals to Focus on Expanding Our Collective Impact

The American College of Financial Services' premier conference heads to Atlanta, empowering Black communities, businesses, and individuals

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Financial Services is proud to announce the 18th annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP) taking place from August 12-14 in Atlanta, Georgia. This year's conference will center around the theme "Expanding Our Collective Impact" – a call to action for professionals to work together to advance strategies for economic empowerment that transcend generations, strengthen impact, and power transformational change.

"We are excited to bring together such a dynamic community of professionals to discuss and develop strategies that will have a lasting impact on our communities," said George Nichols III, CAP®, president and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. "The Conference of African American Financial Professionals is an important part of The College's strategic focus on representation, with an aim to help support a vibrant profession well into the future, and narrow wealth gaps through financial education and deeper relationships between financial services and the clients and communities it serves."

Since its founding, the CAAFP has served to advocate and advance the charge for increased representation of Black and African American professionals in the financial services industry. Keynote sessions will feature thought leaders from a variety of backgrounds in financial services, including:

Raphael Bostic , President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Donna Brazile , Author, Political Strategist, and Chair of Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board

, Author, Political Strategist, and Chair of Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board Michelle Singletary , Author and Award-Winning Personal Finance Columnist, The Washington Post

, Author and Award-Winning Personal Finance Columnist, The Washington Post And other special guests

There will be over twenty breakout sessions led by change agents and industry experts with a focus on empowering Black communities and the advisors that serve them. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in three tracks, each designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical strategies to enhance their practice:

The Client Experience - Deliver exceptional client service with topics like how to speak to clients based on their needs, financial psychology, service offerings, and inter-generational planning. Scalable Business - Build a sustainable, scalable business with strategies for organic growth, identification of niche markets, when/how to hire, and Artificial Intelligence [AI]. Specialization - Specialize in complex planning to differentiate yourself from generalists with topics like retirement income planning, insurance, philanthropy, tax planning, and wealth management.

"The CAAFP is an invaluable opportunity for African American financial professionals to gain insights and strategies that can elevate their practice and positively impact their clients," said Deborah Eskridge Glenn, MA, MSM, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Interim Executive Director, Center for Economic Empowerment & Equality at The American College of Financial Services. "We are honored to host this event and to contribute to the collective knowledge and success of our community."

The CAAFP embodies The College's commitment to inclusivity, engagement, and fostering shared experiences. With a focus on career pathways and advancement, our programming empowers attendees to thrive in the financial industry. These endeavors are integral to The College's strategic roadmap, as we strive to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all. To learn more about the CAAFP and register, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu/CAAFP-2024.

