18th Annual Fashions with Flair Goes Virtual

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting at 5pm on Friday September 17th and going until 3pm on Saturday September 18th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers are bringing Fashions with Flair to supporters around the world – virtually.

"For 16 years, Fashions with Flair has held a Fashion show with a silent auction and luncheon at the historic Fort Harrison. Due to the current scene, we've gone virtual," said Joanie Sigal, the Chairwoman of Fashions with Flair.

"What people most enjoy is the Silent Auction," continued Sigal, "as this directly benefits the Pinellas County Sheriff's Police Athletic League (PAL) of Lealman Sports Complex and Clearwater's Winter Wonderland."

Pinellas County Sheriff's PAL provides after school tutoring and athletics to at-risk youth in the Lealman Neighborhood.

With the exception of 2020, Winter Wonderland is a toy and food drive for families in need in Pinellas County. A family-friendly two-week long holiday event, Winter Wonderland includes entertainment, visits with Santa Claus and holiday fun.

Items at this year's Fashions with Flair virtual auction include: Rebecca Minkoff handbags, getaway trips, cabin vacations, fine art, jewelry, signed celebrity memorabilia, custom pottery, gift cards, tickets to local attractions, museums, theatres and more.

To register for this event, go to this link https://qtego.net/qlink/ccv.

For more details about this event and the Clearwater Community Volunteers go to: www.ccvfl.org

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Inspired by L. Ron Hubbard's precept "Love and Help Children" from the Way to Happiness, the Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 29 years of community service under their belt with thousands of families and children helped since their founding in 1992. CCV reaches out into the community to support other like-minded groups that help and support children. CCV is most known for its community events such as Winter Wonderland and the Ginormous Easter Egg Hunts.

Winter Wonderland is a Clearwater Holiday Tradition, bringing thousands of Children and families through its gates each year. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and produced by the Clearwater Community Volunteers, the event also serves as a food and toy drive for families in need.

