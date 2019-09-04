18th Annual M&A Advisor Award Finalists Announced

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce the finalists of the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards in the categories of M&A Deal of the Year, Restructuring Deal of the Year, Cross-Border Deal of the Year, Corporate/Strategic Acquisition of the Year, Deal Financing of the Year, Sector Deals of the Year, Firms of the Year, M&A Products/Services of the Year, and M&A Professionals of the Year.



The finalists were selected from a pool of qualified nominees in the first stage of evaluation. The independent panel of judges will now focus their attention on the challenging task of selecting the award winners who will be announced at the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala on November 19 at the New York Athletic Club.



"For the past 18 years, The M&A Advisor has had the great pleasure of recognizing our industry's most notable dealmakers, firms, and transactions. Through boom markets and economic downturns, these M&A professionals and the scope and breadth of their transactions have demonstrated the admirable fortitude, resilience, and ingenuity required not only to get the deal done but to excel in the very competitive field of mergers and acquisitions," said Roger Aguinaldo, founder of The M&A Advisor.



The industry's leading firms and practitioners are well represented on this year's list of finalists including BlackRock; J.P. Morgan; The Goldman Sachs Company; White & Case; Strattam Capital; GTCR; Monomoy Capital Partners; Henry Schein; BV Investment Partners; and L Catterton among others. And, many of the year's most notable transactions were selected as 2019 finalists including Sale of Hyperwallet to Paypal; Sale of Polartec to Milliken & Company; Restructuring of Claire's Stores; Acquisition of FreshPlanet by Vivendi; Acquisition of Shire by Takeda; Acquisition of Deep Blue Communications by Comcast; Merger of Dogfish Head Brewery with the Boston Beer Company; Sale of InHealth to TA; Recapitalization of kV Power by Rock Hill Capital; Recapitalization of AutoQuotes by Luminate Capital Partners; and many more.

For a detailed list of the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Award Finalists CLICK HERE.

For a list of the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards participating companies CLICK HERE.



The category winners will be announced, and the awards will be presented at the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala—the year's premier celebration for firms and professionals in the M&A industry. Held in conjunction with the 2019 M&A Advisor Summit, the Gala will bring together the industry's leaders to celebrate and recognize this year's finalists and winners. The ceremony will also honor the 2019 Lifetime Achievement and Leadership Award Winners with their induction into The M&A Advisor Hall of Fame.



For more information on the 2019 M&A Advisor Summit featuring the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards, please visit 2019 M&A Advisor Summit or contact The M&A Advisor at 212 951 1550.

The M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past 21 years we have established the premier global network of M&A, turnaround, and finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com.

