18th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by Celsius Returns to Iconic Oceanside Pier Sept. 20-22, 2024 With World-Class Professional Surfing and a Free Music Festival

WORLD'S LARGEST FEMALE SURFING EVENT TO FEATURE MORE THAN 140 TOP FEMALE PROS

FESTIVAL ALSO INCLUDES 15 FREE CONCERTS WITH WELL-KNOWN ARTISTS SUCH AS BISHOP BRIGGS, CEELO GREEN, BEACH WEATHER, LOVELYTHEBAND, AND MANY MORE!

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA Entertainment announced today that the World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS will celebrate its 18th year at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., Sept. 20-22, 2024. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 140 of the world's top pros scheduled to compete. Admission to the event is free.

The event features 16 FREE live concerts from well-known artists like Bishop Briggs, CeeLo Green, Beachweather, Lovelytheband and a dozen more artists TBA, all taking place at the Oceanside Pier from September 20 - 22, 2024. The image pictured here is from the 2023 Nissan Concert Series at the Super Girl Surf Pro in Oceanside, CA Defending Super Girl Champion, Alyssa Spencer, is one of more than 150 professional surfers expected to compete at the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Festival from September 20 - 22 at the Oceanside Pier in the world's largest women's surfing competition and music festival. The event is free to attend.

Some of the biggest names in women's surfing are expected to attend, including former Super Girl Champions, Alyssa Spencer, Sawyer Lindblad, Caity Simmers, Sage Erickson, Keala Tomoda-Bannert and Samantha Sibley as well as Pipe Masters Champion Moana Jones Wong.

BEYOND THE SURF — NISSAN CONCERT SERIES, SUPER GIRL GAMER PRO, FREE FESTIVAL VILLAGE

In addition to the world-class surfing via shortboard and longboard competitions, the event also features an action-packed Festival Village with 15 free live concerts; the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-female DJ Competition; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, wellness, cycling and dance; celebrity speakers; panel discussions; a female art exhibition; social influencers; a beer garden and food court; and a mentorship program for young surfers with top female pros.

New elements include a women's beach volleyball tournament and clinics; a female beach soccer tournament and clinics; cheer and dance competition; a professional skateboarding contest; a women's lifeguarding competition; and a "Mom's Day" initiative on Sunday, September 22.

The Nissan Concert Series, which is part of the CELSIUS Essential Vibes Tour, will include 15 artists performing FREE LIVE CONCERTS, featuring star acts like Bishop Briggs, CeeLo Green, Beach Weather, lovelytheband, and many more.

The event is part of the Super Girl Series, a mission-based platform that includes three women's sports and lifestyle events designed to promote female empowerment, inclusion and equality. Each of the Super Girl events are centered around providing athletic, social, cultural, educational, and entertainment opportunities for young women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

"We are thrilled to have such an exciting and diverse lineup of free activities at the event in addition to world-class surfing," said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event's producer. "To have artists like Bishop Briggs, CeeLo Green, Beach Weather and lovelytheband performing and using their voices to help promote Super Girl's empowerment platform is absolutely incredible. On the surfing side, the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS is not only a showcase for the top-ranked surfers in the world, but also a springboard to help launch surf careers and provide unmatched mentorship between pros and newcomers. The event offers something for everyone and echoes our new "Free Concerts, Beach Vibes" theme."

The event is proud to extend its long-term Partnerships with Nissan as its Title Sponsor and with CELSIUS as its Presenting Partner.

"As the title sponsor of the Super Girl Pro Series events in California, Nissan is proud to support female empowerment, strength and independence through action sports," said David Englen, the newly appointed West Region Vice President of Nissan North America. "We look forward to the September Super Girl event in Oceanside, CA and inspiring the next generation of women athletes."

The event will run daily Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, speakers, and all elements are free to attend.

The event will be televised from November 10 to January 31 on more than 30 national and regional broadcast partners, and will be streamed live on Sept. 21 - 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST via 15 digital partners, including at https://supergirlsurfpro.com/ and twitch.tv/supergirlseries.

For more information on the concert lineup, surfing, classes, schedules, esports, volleyball, soccer, and more, visit www.supergirlsurfpro.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and @OfficialSupergirlPro on TikTok.

