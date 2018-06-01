18th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba

The audience included travel enthusiasts, local and international media, students, lifestyle influencers and Soul Beach Music Festival loyalists. Attendees were treated to a photo booth and exclusive gift bags filled with Hilton Hotels and JetBlue memorabilia. Due to the energy and enthusiasm in the crowd, the Q&A session was extended from the scheduled 15-minutes to 45-minutes, allowing the engagement to soar beyond expectation. The Jet Set with Purpose Brunch conversation was laced with philanthropy takeaways such as: Just get started in your own city, Start visiting organizations you want to align with and get going, Use your influence for good, and Build if it's not there.

"Hilton is passionate about giving back and we were thrilled to facilitate this important conversation surrounding travel and philanthropy at this year's Soul Beach Music Festival in Aruba," said Andrea Richardson, Head of Multicultural and Diversity Engagement – Hilton Hotels. "The Jet Set with Purpose Brunch was a valuable extension of Hilton's ambitious Travel with Purpose initiative, which aims to cut our environmental footprint in half while doubling our social impact by 2030, and we look forward to even more successful collaborations with Soul Beach in the future."

"We were thrilled to work with Andrea Richardson and Hilton on creating this inaugural event within the 18th edition of Soul Beach," said Mark Adkins, Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions. "It was one of the highlights of the weekend and received rave reviews from everyone that attended. We are looking forward to building on this partnership in the future."

"In the music industry, we had Napster and then online music started and the industry had to reengage itself. I think the travel industry has to do the same thing," said Icema Gibbs, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility – JetBlue. "Spend a few good hours somewhere. You can go read to kids and show them what you know. It's that simple."

"I know internet allows for access to everyone else's success quicker, and you see millionaires now at age 13. It's okay to not know what you want to do at your age now. It's all about finding yourself," said Karen Civil, CEO, Creator, Cultivator – Live Civil, KARENCIVIL.CLOM.

"You don't have to be far to make a difference. One on one can work as long as you are giving them you. That's what this is about," said Kaylen Zahara, Host and Social Influencer Star – KAYLENZAHARA.COM.

A well-deserved acknowledgment and thank you to all the staff of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. Stay tuned for more details to attend the event next year. Soul Beach Music Festival, previously named #4 by USA Today readers' choice "10 Best Caribbean Celebrations" and #1 "Caribbean Summer Festival" by Jetsetter Magazine, features a truly unique and unforgettable three-in-one experience featuring live music performances, comedy shows and day beach parties. For 6 consecutive days and nights, Soul Beach Music Festival is a gateway to world-class entertainment.

