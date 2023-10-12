18th Annual Topanga Film Festival: UNREEL - Keeping it Real in an Unreal World

News provided by

Topanga Film Festival

12 Oct, 2023, 17:07 ET

October 19-22, 2023, Topanga, California

TOPANGA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topanga Film Festival (TFF) is back with its 18th edition, bringing together a dynamic community of filmmakers, storytellers, activists, and technologists for a four-day exploration of cinema and its role in an increasingly complex world. The festival runs from October 19 to October 22, with screenings and events at Froggy's Fish Market and Corazon Performing Arts in Topanga, California.

The Theme: UNREEL

Continue Reading

In an era characterized by dissonance and division, TFF serves as a beacon for those looking to make sense of our ever-changing realities. The festival's theme, "UNREEL – Keeping it Real in an Unreal World," will delve into the blurred lines between fiction and reality through an exciting curation of films, discussions, and workshops.

Programming Highlights

  • Over 35 films, including 3 narrative and 12 documentary features.
  • The International Short Film Competition vying for The Coveted Coyote Award.
  • A Young Filmmakers Showcase, panel talks on topics like "The Rise of AI," and more.

Not-to-Miss Films and Events

  • Thursday, Oct 19: "Speed Is Expensive," narrated by Topanga's own Ewan McGregor + "Colin Hay – Waiting For My Real Life," Colin Hay (Men At Work) will attend and perform post screening.
  • Friday, Oct 20: "Rachel's Farm," Rachel Ward will attend.
  • Saturday, Oct 21: "Common Ground," a Tribeca Film Festival Winner and sequel to "Kiss the Ground" narrated by Laura Dern and featuring Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Ian Somerhalder, Donald Glover. Laura Dern will attend, followed by afterparty with DJ Jeremy Sole.
  • Sunday, Oct 22: "Moby | Punk Rock Vegan Movie," Moby will attend.

Ticket Information

  • All Access VIP Festival Passes: $350
  • One Day All Access Passes: $100
  • Single Screening Tickets: $35
  • For more detailed ticketing and donor info, please visit www.topangafilminstitute.org

Venues

  • Froggy's Fish Market: 1105 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290
  • Corazon Performing Arts: 1125 S Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290

About the Topanga Film Institute
The Topanga Film Institute is a 501[c]3 organization that hosts TFF to foster global connections, inspire creativity, and advance humanity through year-round events, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Join us for a cinematic experience like no other, as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of storytelling in the 21st century.

SOURCE Topanga Film Festival

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.