18th Double Helix Medals dinner raises more than $10 million

News provided by

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

27 Nov, 2023, 08:50 ET

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) held its 18th annual Double Helix Medals dinner (DHMD) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. CBS journalist Lesley Stahl returned to emcee the awards dinner, which honored Neri Oxman & William Ackman and 2018 Nobel laureate Jim Allison. Thanks to the event chairs and donors, the event raised more than $10 million. After receiving the Double Helix Medal, Oxman and Ackman announced an extraordinary gift, further breaking the event's fundraising record to support scientific research and education at CSHL.

Continue Reading
The 2023 Double Helix Medals dinner was once again held under the American Museum of Natural History’s iconic blue whale model.
The 2023 Double Helix Medals dinner was once again held under the American Museum of Natural History’s iconic blue whale model.

Neri Oxman & William Ackman are co-trustees of the Pershing Square Foundation. The organization empowers scientists to take on important social causes, including the environment, cancer, and cognitive health. Ackman is also the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management and chairman of the Howard Hughes Corporation. Oxman is an innovative designer whose fusions of technology and biology have been featured in museums around the world. Her work has yielded over 150 scientific publications and inventions.

"Something we continue to this day is backing young, talented entrepreneurs who are on a mission to solve an important societal problem," Ackman says. "We believe in taking risks with incredible scientists who have the ability to tackle these complex problems," Oxman adds.

Dr. Jim Allison is regental professor and chair of the MD Anderson Cancer Center's Department of Immunology. He won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for pioneering the field of cancer immunotherapy. Since then, his research has led to the development of ipilimumab, an FDA-approved therapy for metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and lung cancer.

"The perception of immunology has shifted," Dr. Allison says. "People used to say, 'Will immunotherapy ever work?' We now know it works. Immunotherapy is going to be a part of all cancer therapies for almost every kind of cancer."

The 2023 DHMD was chaired by Ms. Jamie Nicholls and Mr. O. Francis Biondi, Ms. Barbara Amonson and Dr. Vincent Della Pietra, Drs. Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Mr. and Mrs. John M. Desmarais, Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Gray, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey E. Kelter, Dr. and Mrs. Tomislav Kundic, Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Lindsay, Ms. Ivana Stolnik-Lourie and Dr. Robert Lourie, Dr. Marcia Kramer Mayer, Dr. and Mrs. Howard L. Morgan, Drs. Marilyn and James Simons, and Mr. and Mrs. Paul J. Taubman.

Since the inaugural gala in 2006 honoring Muhammed Ali, the DHMD has raised over $60 million to support CSHL's biological research and education programs.

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,000 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu

SOURCE Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Also from this source

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory rolls out STEM 'Bicycle Principles'

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory rolls out STEM 'Bicycle Principles'

Success in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) demands keeping up with the latest tools and techniques. The AI boom, for...

You say genome editing, I say natural mutation

For tens of thousands of years, evolution shaped tomatoes through natural mutations. Then, humans came along. For centuries, we've bred and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.