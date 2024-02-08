19.1% CAGR Growth in Cold Chain Market in China due to burgeoning number of trade corridors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain market in China size is expected to grow by USD 76.48 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the expansion of trade corridors. These corridors, such as the Silk Road, connect regions and nations, enhancing economic development through integrated transport infrastructures. China's investments in trade corridors facilitate goods movement, resulting in increased demand for refrigerated transport, thus propelling the growth. The report analyses the size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth. View a Free PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled China Cold Chain Market
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the cold chain market in China: Americold Realty Trust Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Arcticold Food Ltd., Beijing Shounong Food Group Co. Ltd., BSI Group, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Global Cold Chain Alliance, JD.COM, Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nichirei Corp., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group, Shanghai Speed International Logistics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Tengyi Boshi International Freight Forwarding Co. Ltd., and Sinotrans Ltd.
  • Cold Chain Market in China is fragmented in nature.
  • 18.86% YOY growth in 2023.

The escalating demand for comprehensive integrated logistics services is an emerging trend, however, the limited integration of new technology may hamper the growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

The market is segmented by Type (Refrigerated warehouse and Refrigerated transportation) and Application (Meat fish and seafood sector, Dairy and frozen desserts sector, Fruits and vegetables sector, Healthcare sector, and Bakery and confectionery sector), and product type (chilled and frozen).

Applications include

The Cold Chain industry in China encompasses refrigerated logistics, cold storage, and temperature-controlled transportation for perishable goods. It includes frozen food and chilled transportation services, managed through cold chain management practices and facilitated by cold storage facilities. These temperature-sensitive transport solutions ensure the safe and efficient movement of goods across the supply chain.

The cold chain logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.51% and the size is forecast to increase by USD 11.6 billion between 2022 and 2027.

The Europe - Cold Chain Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 57.56 billion.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

