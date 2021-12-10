19.10% CAGR in Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market | Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth | Technavio

Dec 10, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market will be driven by factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic diseases. This has increased research activities in this field. It has also led to the need for new breakthrough technologies for treatment. This, in turn, fuels the demand for fluidic technologies and products, such as precision syringe pumps. These products are used in several cellular and analytical techniques, such as chromatography, microfluidics, and cellular studies. Moreover, disorders associated with lifestyle changes, such as diabetes and obesity, as well as respiratory disorders due to smoking, are also increasing. Hence, the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases increases the demand for research in various fields of the pharmaceutical sector. This, in turn, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The growth in drug discovery and preclinical research for the treatment of chronic diseases will drive the demand for fluidic products.
For additional inputs about the market drivers and their impact on the market, View Our Free Sample
The fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market size is expected to grow by USD 10.38 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.10%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 13.00%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market Analysis Report by Product (software and accessories and precision syringe pumps), End-user (industrial laboratories and CROs and academic and government research laboratories), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
The fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market will be challenged by factors such as the high cost of products such as syringe pumps. These products are used in preclinical studies, microfluidics, cellular studies, mass spectrometry calibration, neuroscience, and chromatography. Moreover, the costs of syringe pumps used in research applications vary based on type, brand, and quality.
Major Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Companies:
- Advanced Microfluidics SA
- BiosebLab
- CETONI GmbH
- Chemyx Inc.
- Halma Plc
- Harvard Bioscience Inc.
- New Era Pump Systems Inc.
- Spetec GmbH
- Stoelting Co.
- World Precision Instruments
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.
Fluidics For Preclinical, Life Science Research, And Clinical Applications Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Software and accessories - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Precision syringe pumps - size and forecast 2020-2025
Fluidics For Preclinical, Life Science Research, And Clinical Applications Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Industrial laboratories and CROs - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Academic and government research laboratories - size and forecast 2020-2025
Fluidics For Preclinical, Life Science Research, And Clinical Applications Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
For more information about the contribution of each segment of the market, View Our Free Sample
Related Reports:
- Biomaterials Market: The biomaterials market has been segmented by type (metallic, ceramic, polymers, and natural) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
- General Laboratory Equipment Market: The general laboratory equipment market has been segmented by product (instruments and equipment and laboratory consumables), end-user (pharmaceutical, healthcare, academic, industrial, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
|
Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.10%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 10.38 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Advanced Microfluidics SA, BiosebLab, CETONI GmbH, Chemyx Inc., Halma Plc, Harvard Bioscience Inc., New Era Pump Systems Inc., Spetec GmbH, Stoelting Co., and World Precision Instruments
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article