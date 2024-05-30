19 States Take Action to Combat Osteoporosis and Strengthen Bone Health

May 2024 is Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) announced today that 19 states across the nation have taken steps through legislation and executive action to tackle the costly and growing problem of osteoporosis. Arkansas , Arizona , Colorado , Connecticut , Hawaii , Idaho , Massachusetts , Michigan , Minnesota , North Carolina , New Mexico , New Jersey , New Hampshire , Pennsylvania , South Dakota , Tennessee , Virginia , Wyoming , and West Virginia have passed, introduced legislation, or made gubernatorial proclamations calling for steps to raise awareness, take action, and declare May 2024 as Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month. The states responded to a nationwide effort launched by BHOF to elevate information on the state level about this debilitating disease and its extremely high associated costs. The 2021 Milliman Research Report: Medicare Cost of Osteoporotic Fractures: The Clinical and Cost Burden of Fractures Associated with Osteoporosis utilized the most detailed state-level review of the incidence of osteoporotic fractures, their healthcare impact, and Medicare costs. The report was commissioned by BHOF.

"The importance of bone health throughout the lifespan and the prevention of osteoporosis cannot be stressed enough," said Claire Gill, BHOF CEO. "Half of all women and one quarter of all men over the age of 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis in their lifetime. We are grateful for these state leaders for their efforts to raise awareness about bone health and osteoporosis."

There are simple steps that all people and their elected officials can take to strengthen bone health and reduce the burden of osteoporosis at the local and national level. BHOF has a wealth of information and resources about how to build and maintain bone health throughout the lifespan. It's never too early or too late to prioritize your bone health. Visit www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org to learn more.

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through awareness, education, advocacy, and research programs. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit http://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org .

