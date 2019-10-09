19-year-Old Entrepreneur, Jesse Kay, Awarded "Humanitarian of the Year" From the Office of Nassau County Legislator, Josh Lafazan

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesse Kay, the 19-year-old founder of Vyber Media and the Trendsetters Podcast , has been selected by Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan's Office as "Humanitarian of The Year."

Josh Lafazan is one of the youngest legislators in New York, leading a true youth movement by passing bills that address concerns of young people. Jesse being one of the youngest entrepreneurs who promotes achievements and entrepreneurship for his peers in both his work and his podcast, made him an ideal choice for the award of Humanitarian of The Year.

"Jesse has showcased that being philanthropic and being young are not mutually exclusive - through his volunteer efforts, he has counseled hundreds of young entrepreneurs on starting their own businesses, and continues to give back to his community to make it a better place. His penchant to relate to others on a human level showcases his incredible compassion, and Jesse each day helps us forge a kinder and more gentle society. I'm proud to call him my friend, and our office's pick for Humanitarian of the Year", says Legislator Josh Lafazan.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan. I've been lucky to have been able to share my business experiences to help mentor and support the next generation of young entrepreneurs through both my podcast and my work with Next Gen's Advisory Community Council, the premier community for young entrepreneurs", says Jesse Kay.

Kay is the CEO of Vyber Media, a digital consulting agency which helps Fortune 500 brands, professional athletes and businesses better connect, engage and monetize their relationships with their key customer base via social media and digital marketing strategies. Over the years, Kay has worked with brands including Fanatics, the online retailer of licensed sportswear and Steiner Sports the well-known sports memorabilia store while also working with pro athletes including professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez among others. In addition, Kay is the host of Trendsetters, a podcast giving youth listeners inside access to some of the world's leading minds in business and help the next generation of entrepreneurs thrive in their respective fields, with past guests including Jack Dorsey, Adam Schefter and Gary Vaynerchuk.

