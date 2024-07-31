1900 Wealth Management™ Austin Office Adds Managing Senior Vice President

Highly Experienced Finance Executive Melissa Torres Anderson Will Direct

1900 Wealth Management's Business Development in the Austin Market

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio-based, family-owned investment advisor 1900 Wealth Management™ (1900 Wealth®) today announced it has tapped Melissa Torres Anderson to be managing senior vice president for its Austin office.

"Melissa is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in finance, operations, reporting and private fund operations and compliance," said 1900 Wealth President Todd Brockwell. "She is a leader with proven ability to provide strategic vision for our business development in the Austin market while ensuring our clients receive the best-in-class, personalized service that has always been a cornerstone of our business philosophy."

"It is an honor to assume this position of high trust with such a respected institution as 1900 Wealth Management," said Anderson. "The experiences I have had and the knowledge I have accumulated throughout my career have led me to this time and place. My goal for the Austin office is to develop relationships with clients focused on wisely managing generational wealth. Beyond that, the Austin community is bright, entrepreneurial and home to great universities. There is a tremendous talent pool for recruitment and expanding our ability to serve new clients."

Anderson has more than 25 years' experience in the financial services industry. Over her career, she has focused on due diligence of various investment strategies and management of finance and operations of Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). These roles have included chief operations officer/chief financial officer (COO/CFO) of Windmuehle LLC; principal, CFO, COO and chief compliance officer (CCO) of Meritage Capital LP, each a SEC-RIA; and founder of Bull Creek Financial LLC, a consulting firm providing services to private funds and family offices. Anderson also served as family office executive to St. James's Park Holding LLC and Treasury Controller at Dell Inc., where she was responsible for the accounting of treasury, venture investment and corporate finance transactions. She began her career in the audit practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers and holds a BA in accounting from Southwestern University.

Anderson currently serves as a trustee at Southwestern University, a member of the board of The Catholic Foundation - Diocese of Austin and a member of the Helping Hand Society.

1900 Wealth Management is wholly owned by Jefferson Bank, a family-owned legacy bank that has been a leader in the South Texas banking community since 1946. Founded in 2015, the firm specializes in helping families grow their wealth through sound investment management, as well as addressing the complex challenges faced by high-net-worth families, while providing responsible stewardship over generational wealth. Its clients also benefit from the many expanded resources of the parent company. In 2023, 1900 Wealth opened its Greater Austin/Central Texas office in the heart of the downtown business sector, looking to capitalize on the region's phenomenal growth and the tremendous amount of private wealth created or transitioning to Austin in recent years.

For years, Austin has been one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the US, and now it is one of the top-ranking cities nationwide for the attracting high-net-worth individuals. As stated in a recent article from the Austin American Statesman, from 2013 to 2023, Austin's millionaire population grew by 110%, or 30% more than the original Silicon Valley during that same period. According to the latest data from New World Wealth and Henley & Partners, Austin has 32,700 millionaire residents, ranking 10th among US cities in that category. Austin is home to 92 centi-millionaires — individuals with wealth totaling more than $100 million — and 10 individuals worth more than $1 billion.i

Since its founding, 1900 Wealth has demonstrated an exceptional aptitude for keeping pace with market trends, especially through increasing investments on its unique alternative investment platform. To date, investors have participated in 39 alternative investment opportunities worth more than $200 million, including private credit, venture capital, oil and gas, music royalties, consumer products, and real estate.

In March 2024, 1900 Wealth Management announced its assets under management (AUM) surpassed $2 billion. This notable achievement came on the heels of a successful 2023 marked by moving into a new San Antonio headquarters, market expansion in the Boerne and Austin areas, asset growth and expanded alternate investment offerings. Brockwell believes the firm will reach $2.4 billion AUM by the end of 2024.

"The opportunity to join 1900 Wealth and lead the Austin market attracted me for two reasons," Anderson said. "First, my career has taught me the critical importance of building a team through trusted service partners to provide the highest level of performance. Second, 1900 Wealth's culture is deeply rooted in the committed leadership of Jefferson Bank to its employees and clients. The spirit of trust and caring that is evident in every team throughout the organization results in exemplary client service. Jefferson Bank and 1900 Wealth are firmly committed to investing in the Austin market, even at a time when we have observed various consolidations in the banking sector. Now more than ever, 1900 Wealth is ideally positioned to distinguish itself in the marketplace."

"As I've said many times, I attribute all 1900 Wealth's successes over the past nine years to our exceptional personnel, and Melissa Anderson adds immeasurably to the quality, depth and breadth of our financial team," said Brockwell. "Looking ahead, we will continue to grow our client base, AUM and employee base both in the Capital City and throughout 1900 Wealth as a whole. We have put down roots in Austin, and we are here to stay."



Founded in 2015 as Monticello Wealth Management and rebranded as 1900 Wealth Management™ in 2021, 1900 Wealth® is a San Antonio-based investment advisory firm focusing on building structured wealth management plans for high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm is wholly owned by Jefferson Bank, which has been part of the San Antonio banking community since 1946. 1900 Wealth is registered as a Registered Investment Adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Like its parent company, it is independent, guided by principles and structured for convenient, personalized service. To learn more visit www.1900Wealth.com.

