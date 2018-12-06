1901 Group Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

"This is a great milestone for 1901 Group, as it reflects our proven record of customer success and our on-going commitment to securely migrating to and securely operating mission applications in AWS," said Brendan Walsh, SVP Partner Relations of 1901 Group. "We want to thank AWS for supporting our APN journey as this strengthens our position to help organizations migrate and manage their workloads in the cloud while modernizing their enterprise IT."

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading FedRAMP authorized managed service provider in the public sector market and delivers innovative IT solutions by leveraging our Enterprise IT Operations Center to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

Tweet: .@1901Group Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network https://bit.ly/2OUPh7S

Media Contact:

Patricia Long

Sr. Director, Marketing Communications & Public Relations

1901 Group

571.392.7233 (o) 703.615.4906 (m)

tricia.long@1901group.com

SOURCE 1901 Group, LLC

Related Links

www.1901group.com

