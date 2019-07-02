1901 Group Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates 1901 Group as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member by possessing deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories- Government Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data, and has developed innovative technology and solutions leveraging AWS services.

"1901 Group is proud to achieve the AWS Government Competency because this designation recognizes that 1901 Group provides services that address government mandates, can reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and increase automation," said Brendan Walsh, SVP of Partner Relations at 1901 Group. "We believe achieving the AWS Government Competency is yet another proof-point of 1901 Group's commitment to helping government agencies modernize their enterprise IT by migrating to and operating on AWS."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector market that delivers improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.



