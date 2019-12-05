1901 Group Achieves AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency

Achieving the AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency differentiates 1901 Group as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with implementing workloads focused on Disaster & Public Safety Infrastructure Recovery Tools. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"1901 Group is proud to achieve the AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status," said Brendan Walsh, SVP Partner Relations of 1901 Group. "This AWS Competency is uniquely tailored to leverage the agility, pace of innovation, and IT security controls that AWS provides, all of which, are critical to supporting agencies and organizations that in turn support us all in times of need."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

1901 Group demonstrates its technical proficiencies and accelerated growth with the additional achievements of APN Advanced Consulting Partner status , AWS Public Sector Partner Transformation Program (PTP) member, and AWS Government Competency status.

Tweet: @1901Group Achieves Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency @AWS_Gov https://bit.ly/2Wd4e9J

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector market that delivers improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001:2015 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.



Media Contact:

Patricia Long

Vice President, Marketing Communications & Public Relations

1901 Group

571.392.7233 (o) 703.615.4906 (m)

tricia.long@1901group.com



SOURCE 1901 Group, LLC

Related Links

www.1901group.com

