1901 Group Achieves FedRAMP Authorization Fifth Consecutive Year

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorizations, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP authorization is required in order to provide cloud services to the federal government. Federal agencies shopping for cloud services benefit from an element of built-in confidence in a FedRAMP authorized cloud service provider's services.

"1901 Group attained its authorization in the early days of the FedRAMP initiative. We are proud of this achievement which signifies the value we place on information security and which ensures the integrity of our operational services, enabling the provision of secure cloud capabilities to enterprises with highly sensitive data," said James Christopher, EVP of Operations and Engineering of 1901 Group.

FedRAMP is enabling agencies to safely and securely access a wide range of cloud-based technologies without having to invest heavy amounts of time and resources.

"We are absolutely committed to protecting our customers' data. Because our platform is independently assessed every year, and must meet the stringent requirements of FedRAMP, our customers can be certain their data is secure," said Sonu Singh CEO of 1901 Group. "Maintaining our FedRAMP authorization allows us to continue to work with federal agencies to manage their systems and assist them in their migration to the cloud, all in a safe and secure environment."

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector market that delivers improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001:2015 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

