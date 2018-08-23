1901 Group Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for the Fourth Consecutive Year

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. In addition to the FedRAMP stamp of security approval for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), federal agencies shopping for cloud services benefit from an element of built-in confidence in a FedRAMP-authorized cloud service provider's services.

As a FedRAMP-authorized managed service provider with years of experience in the federal and commercial markets, 1901 Group supports operational resilience and delivers secure, hybrid cloud services for enterprises with highly-sensitive data held within mission critical systems that benefit from FedRAMP authorization. 1901 Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to ensuring a secure environment and to deploying its In3Sight™ software as a service platform that automates monitoring, management, and optimization of information technology services to better serve customers' missions.

"We are excited that our customers can take advantage of our cloud-based solutions, and maintaining this authorization is an important step towards protecting our nation's data and transforming our government agencies into more efficient organizations," said Sonu Singh,

CEO of 1901 Group. "As our fourth consecutive year of compliance with FedRAMP, it is our commitment to continuously provide secure IT solutions that support the migration, management and optimization of mission critical applications in the cloud."

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading FedRAMP authorized managed service provider for public and private sectors delivering innovative IT solutions by leveraging our Enterprise IT Operations Center to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO9001 certification, and CMMI Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

Tweet: @1901Group Achieves FedRAMP authorization for fourth consecutive year

https://bit.ly/2OUPh7S

Media Contact:

Patricia Long

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

1901 Group

571.392.7233 (o) 703.615.4906 (m)

tricia.long@1901group.com

SOURCE 1901 Group

Related Links

https://1901group.com

