1901 Group Achieves Managed Services Provider and Sales Partner Designations from ServiceNow

"By leveraging ServiceNow over the past 7 years, we have been able to help our agency customers re-think IT operations by developing accelerators and templates to drive rapid change," said Brendan Walsh, SVP Partner Relations of 1901 Group. "The expansion of new or newer ServiceNow technologies such as their IT Operations Management, IT Business Management, Security Operations and HR offerings is exciting because it is a powerful platform for incremental, low risk change, which is highly desired by most enterprise IT organizations."

The ServiceNow Sales Partner Program recognizes partners based on their demonstrated sales engagements, product and solutions knowledge, and proven experience driving revenue growth and customer success. It's important for organizations to choose a partner who has high levels of achievement within the ServiceNow Sales partner program, as it ensures they are committed to staying up to date on the latest product developments of the ever-expanding capabilities offered by ServiceNow.

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading FedRAMP authorized managed service provider in the public sector market and delivers innovative IT solutions by leveraging our Enterprise IT Operations Center to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO9001 certification, and CMMI Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

