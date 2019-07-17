1901 Group Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary: Then and Now
One Decade of Innovation and Growth, and the Development of World-Class Cloud Factory
Jul 17, 2019, 07:34 ET
RESTON, Va., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1901 Group has reached an exciting milestone as the company celebrates a decade of delivering innovative IT solutions that dramatically improve the functionality, performance, quality, and security of customers' mission systems through cloud computing, managed services, and IT delivered "as a service". 1901 Group employs 300 employees and is expanding its Enterprise IT Operations Center in Blacksburg to 45,000 square feet in early 2020.
Founded and operated by Virginia Tech Engineering graduates, 1901 Group focuses on IT service delivery via "IT Factories or Enterprise Operations Centers" located near universities and colleges in rural areas. "We believed in this model of building IT factories/enterprise operations and development capabilities located in areas with access to talent, a great quality of life, and a moderate cost of living since our inception," said Sonu Singh, President and CEO of 1901 Group. "We view creating high-quality IT jobs clustered in rural areas as the best way to improve quality and performance for the public sector especially as the pace of cloud adoption and security threats increase. 1901 Group is at the forefront of this trend using process and technology automation to deliver highly secure and efficient "as-a-service" models."
1901 Group's culture is based on hard work, innovation, and a bias towards action. "Our team comes from different academic and experience levels, and many different backgrounds. We invest aggressively in the career development of our people to grow IT talent versus hiring talent away from competitors," said Singh. 1901 Group supports universities like Radford University and Virginia Tech to enhance the talent pipeline for the future through internship programs and curriculum development focused around cloud technologies.
"Our original goal and beliefs remain the same, and our entire team, our partners, our customers, and our communities have made this 10-year anniversary possible, and we believe the best is yet to come," added Singh.
As one of the state's fastest-growing companies, 1901 Group was named 'Virginia's Fantastic 50' by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce in 2016, with additional significant milestones that include:
- 2019 Upcoming August 14, 2019 Groundbreaking Ceremony, Blacksburg
- 2019 Awarded AWS Government Competency Status
- 2019 Awarded Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council's Company of the Year
- 2019 Achieved 100-Day AWS Public Sector Partner Transformation Program (PTP)
- 2019 Achieved Advanced Consulting Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network
- 2018 Achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification
- 2018 Partnered with Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley
- 2018 Achieved MSP and Sales Partner Designations from ServiceNow
- 2018 Received approval and initiated hiring for the New Jobs Program Grant as part of the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) – will support the addition of 800+ hires in Montgomery and Fairfax counties by 2021
- 2018 – 2020 Founding Sponsor of APEX Center for Entrepreneurs at Virginia Tech & VT Entrepreneurship Challenge
- 2017 – 2020 Founding Sponsor of Radford University's Applied Research Center
- 2016 Named one of "Virginia's Fantastic 50" by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce
- 2016 – Achieved FedRAMP authorization
- 2016 Achieved CMMI Level 3 Appraisal for Development and Services and
ISO 9001:2008 Certification
- 2015 Granted FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO)
- 2009 Established Enterprise IT Operations Center in Blacksburg, VA
About 1901 Group, LLC
1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector market that delivers improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.
