1901 Group Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary: Then and Now

Founded and operated by Virginia Tech Engineering graduates, 1901 Group focuses on IT service delivery via "IT Factories or Enterprise Operations Centers" located near universities and colleges in rural areas. "We believed in this model of building IT factories/enterprise operations and development capabilities located in areas with access to talent, a great quality of life, and a moderate cost of living since our inception," said Sonu Singh, President and CEO of 1901 Group. "We view creating high-quality IT jobs clustered in rural areas as the best way to improve quality and performance for the public sector especially as the pace of cloud adoption and security threats increase. 1901 Group is at the forefront of this trend using process and technology automation to deliver highly secure and efficient "as-a-service" models."

1901 Group's culture is based on hard work, innovation, and a bias towards action. "Our team comes from different academic and experience levels, and many different backgrounds. We invest aggressively in the career development of our people to grow IT talent versus hiring talent away from competitors," said Singh. 1901 Group supports universities like Radford University and Virginia Tech to enhance the talent pipeline for the future through internship programs and curriculum development focused around cloud technologies.

"Our original goal and beliefs remain the same, and our entire team, our partners, our customers, and our communities have made this 10-year anniversary possible, and we believe the best is yet to come," added Singh.

As one of the state's fastest-growing companies, 1901 Group was named 'Virginia's Fantastic 50' by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce in 2016, with additional significant milestones that include:

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector market that delivers improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.



