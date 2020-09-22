1901 Group Continues Expansion with FedRAMP Authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center Opening in Blacksburg, VA

The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center (VTCRC) worked with 1901 Group in building the EITOC, and last August officials and local leaders joined 1901 Group for the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the expansion of its operational footprint in Southwest Virginia.

"The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center is honored to be part of the 1901 Group's expansion. This state-of-the-art facility and partnership exemplify our 'space with purpose' philosophy. We're proud to see the 1901 Group continuing to grow and deliver critical services around the world," said Brett Malone, Ph.D., President & CEO.

"We are proud of this significant milestone as our model of building IT factories located in areas with access to talent and affordable cost of living will continue to fuel our growth. Our emphasis is on technology partnerships with industry and academia to help drive a successful digital transformation for our customers -- leveraging disruptive technologies to build the smart factory of the future," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group.

EITOC houses 24x7 customer-facing development, security, and operations teams providing IT "as a service" models that leverage cloud technology and process automation to deliver outcome-based IT services. The EITOC houses 1901 Group's Cloud Factory and Innovation Engineering Labs focused on the use of automation to accelerate digital transformation. It is also the home of 1901 Group's FedRAMP authorized Enterprise Managed Services that monitor, manage, and optimize applications across on premise, private, and multi-cloud environments. This approach is at the center of government-wide transforming efforts to leverage cloud and modern technologies to improve performance and security while reducing operating costs.

"Since inception of the company 1901 Group has been developing and implementing technologies and solutions that support an effective remote workforce and our Enterprise IT Operations Center is designed to provide seamless and secure support to our customers in a fully remote fashion," said James Christopher, EVP Operations and Engineering of 1901 Group. "With the impact of COVID-19, there is a renewed sense of urgency to accelerate automation and to drive operational efficiency. Our service delivery model is based upon our In3Sight Platform, which includes an integrated suite of tools and technologies within a FedRAMP authorized security boundary that allows us to provide secure remote support to our customers, regardless of customer location or the location of our employees, to include teleworking from home."

The new EITOC enables 1901 Group's continued growth and investments to develop the next generation of IT talent and cooperative partnerships between industry, education, and create sustainable high-tech career across Southwest Virginia to address the growing demand for skilled cloud practitioners in the public sector and define the 21st century economy.

"Automation coupled with the re-skilling of the workforce will provide unprecedented productivity gains and performance improvement across public and private sector organizations," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group. "This impending productivity jump will build true operational resilience into the workforce changing where we work, how we work, and who does the work. Very exciting times!"

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group develops innovative IT services and solutions for the public and private sector. We improve service delivery with our recently expanded FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) for 24x7 user, complex IT infrastructure, and mission-critical systems support. Our capabilities include cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly serve customers in federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

