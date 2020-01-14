1901 Group Expands Leadership Team with Industry Veteran, George Batsakis, to Prepare for Next Phase of Growth

Batsakis is an Army veteran and a well-known senior industry leader with large scale P&L experience and a unique capability to identify and implement new technology platforms to drive rapid company growth. Batsakis' past experience includes senior executive positions at firms including EDS, Northrop Grumman, SRA, CSRA/ General Dynamics Information Technology , and most recently Accenture Federal Services.

"Over the last several years, we have worked to establish the premiere managed services business in public sector. We leverage our multi-tenant, FedRAMP authorized technology platform coupled with deep knowledge of x-as-a-service pricing models, all delivered from our Enterprise Operations IT Center in Blacksburg, Virginia to increase IT performance at a lower cost point. With CAGR of close to 30% over the last six years, we needed to expand our leadership team and systematically infuse additional technologies into our platform, while adding new capabilities and processes to maintain – or exceed – our past growth rates. George's skill set in leading technology and innovation-oriented businesses coupled with his keen understanding of market trends are an ideal match for the company. We are excited to have George on the 1901 Group team," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group.

"After many years of building and leading teams in the government contracting space, the opportunity to join 1901 Group offered an exciting spot for me to spend this next phase of my career," said Batsakis. "The company's leadership has been ahead of the curve since its inception through their commitment to cloud-delivered managed services, core technology partnerships, cybersecurity, and the requisite workforce development needed to deliver for public sector customers. That same commitment to innovation and differentiated services provide the ideal platform for continued growth, market leadership, and building the workforce of the future for cloud-delivered capabilities."

Batsakis holds a master's degree in business from John's Hopkins University and a bachelor's degree in political science and government from Hillsdale College.



1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector. We improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP-authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. Our capabilities include cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.



