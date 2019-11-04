1901 Group Participates in Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week for Second Year in a Row

As a part of its efforts, 1901 Group will be engaging employees in compliance and ethics themed activities with the goal of increasing awareness of the importance of doing business with integrity and creating a more secure and efficient workplace. Activities include sharing compliance success stories using 'man on the street' interviews of 1901 Group's employees conducted by Sonu Singh, CEO.

"Compliance and ethics play a vital role in how we operate our company, and more specifically in how we safeguard our company and customers assets," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group. "Our customers need to know their information is handled by a company that is heavily focused on ethics and compliance."

Celebrating Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week is an extension of 1901 Group's ongoing compliance and ethics program, which is headed by Laurie Kelly, Sr. Director of Corporate Compliance. 1901 Group employees understand the Code of Conduct as outlined in the Employee Handbook.

Company-wide compliance and ethics education held annually provides the opportunity to roll out new and updated policies and initiatives and reinforces corporate values with employees. Participation in this important week gives additional opportunity to shine a spotlight on the importance of compliance and ethics and to boost a culture of compliance and ethics.

"We're proud to join companies around the world raising awareness that compliance is not just about following rules and regulations, but it's about making our workplaces safer and more secure, helping our customers, and making our businesses run more efficiently. Staying in compliance protects our people, our jobs, our customers, and our business. This week highlights our commitment to practicing security practices, FedRAMP compliance, and the highest standard of ethics, thereby providing our customers a path to improved solutions that fulfill their critical missions," added Singh.

About Corporate Compliance & Ethics Week

Corporate Compliance & Ethics Week began in May 2005 as a way to help members of SCCE & HCCA to increase awareness of compliance and ethics issues at their organizations. It has since grown to an annual event that is celebrated around the world. Find out more at corporatecompliance.org/CCandEweek



About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading FedRAMP authorized managed service provider in the public sector market and delivers innovative IT solutions by leveraging our Enterprise IT Operations Center to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.



