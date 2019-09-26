1901 Group Promotes Tricia Long to Vice President of Marketing Communications and Public Relations to Fuel Continued Growth

"Tricia is a highly experienced professional, widely respected in industry as an expert in marketing strategy, branding, media relations, messaging, social media, and analytics. Adding Tricia to our team has allowed 1901 Group to crisply and efficiently articulate our history, vision, and drive both external and internal communications. She has done a remarkable job of raising our visibility across the market, helping our customers and partners understand 1901 Group's strengths and capabilities," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group.

"Helping to drive a deeper understanding and educate the industry on the value proposition around cloud, cyber security, and managed services is an exciting path and one that I am proud to help lead for 1901 Group," said Long. "We have a great team and unique capabilities and I am excited to continue my journey with 1901 Group."

"I think that anybody that has worked with Tricia knows that she brings a wealth of experience to our Corporate Marketing and Communications Team. Tricia is an important part of our success and we are excited about her promotion and her continued positioning of 1901 Group for growth," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP of Business Development.

Long is a well-known expert with over 25 years of experience in strategic marketing, corporate communications, media relations, and brand management within the IT industry. Long joins 1901 Group after serving as Director of Marketing and Communications for Salient CRGT where she led the corporate communications and public relations for health, data analytics, cloud, agile, mobility, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions. Within two years, she was the recipient of Salient CRGT's highest performance achievement, the Pinnacle Award, providing extraordinary contributions and measurable results tied to business outcomes.

Prior to Salient CRGT, Long served as Principal of Strategic Marketing Communication for SRA International (Now General Dynamics Information Technology) where she worked cross-functionally to formulate innovative marketing strategies and campaigns to increase brand awareness and new business opportunities. Within the industry, Long also held Marketing Communications roles with the MITRE Corporation, Mitretek Systems (Now Noblis), Arnold Worldwide, and RJR Nabisco.

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector market that delivers improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

