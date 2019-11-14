1901 Group to Speak at Baird 2019 Government and Defense Conference

Participants in the government and defense industry will have a chance to hear from company presenters, panelist, and special guest on topics that include the Wall Street perspective, the industry outlook and corporate strategy in 2020, the evolving marketplace, modernizing state and local government, the dynamic landscape of the intel community, private equity, and more.

"Many agencies are shifting from an on-premise applications stack and on-site personnel model to a cloud-based infrastructure and mission systems with off-site personnel. 1901 Group is uniquely positioned for this transformation. We've built substantial cloud migration, modernization, security, and operations capacity — all of which delivers real value to our customers to redefine and simplify enterprise IT," said Singh.

Singh is responsible for the overall direction of 1901 Group and the well-being of the entire 1901 Group team. In 2009, he founded 1901 Group and prior to this role, he held executive positions with SRA International (now General Dynamics Information Technology) and was President and Co-Founder at Spectrum Solutions Group. Singh sits on the Virginia Tech National Capital Region Presidents Advisory Board and the Virginia Tech APEX Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Board.

