1901 Group to Speak at Baird 2020 Virtual Private Company Technology & Services Conference

Participants will be able to hear company executives tell their business stories via formal presentation webcast. The event will showcase industry-leading technology, technology-enabled and business services companies across a variety of sectors who are performing well in the face of COVID-19 and the unprecedented shutdown of global economies.

"The COVID–19 pandemic has dramatically changed everything and increased the velocity of the movement to the cloud. Organizations now need to move from an on-premise applications stack and on-site personnel model to a cloud-based infrastructure with off-site personnel. 1901 Group is uniquely positioned for this transformation. We've built substantial cloud migration, modernization, security, and operations capacity all in a managed services model — which delivers real value to our customers in terms of resilience and simplification of enterprise IT," said Singh.

Singh is responsible for the overall direction and the well-being of the entire 1901 Group team. In 2009, he founded 1901 Group, and prior to this role he held positions with SRA International (now General Dynamics Information Technology), EY, Oracle, and was President and Co-Founder at Spectrum Solutions Group prior to its acquisition by SRA International. Singh sits on the Virginia Tech APEX Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Board.

1901 Group integrated managed services technology platform coupled with a unique workforce development model is a blueprint for delivering improved performance and outcomes for large organizations. Recently, 1901 Group partnered with The Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready), a newly established non-profit organization formed in response to the economic hardships created by COVID-19. VA Ready and its partners – 20 of the Commonwealth's leading businesses – provide incentives for motivated, out-of-work Virginians to not only get good skills for good jobs, but to have thriving careers in high-growth sectors.

