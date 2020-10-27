1908 Candy Brings 80's Darlings Johnny Apple Treats, Alexander the Grape, Cherry Clan, and Mr. Melon to Hy-Vee Just In Time For Halloween

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1908 Candy has launched in Hy-Vee's 245+ locations across the midwest just in time for Halloween, making the company's products available to customers in over 30,000 stores nationwide.

1908 Candy flavors Johnny Apple Treats, Alexander the Grape, Cherry Clan and Mr. Melon on display inside Hy-Vee

This milestone comes fresh off the heels of 1908's relaunching efforts for retro candy varieties Johnny Apple Treats, Alexander the Grape, Cherry Clan, and Mr. Melon, after over 30 years off the shelves. The relaunch has been met with overwhelmingly positive results, resonating with both longtime fans of the original candies and newer fans who are experiencing it for the first time.

"Launching at Hy-Vee is a landmark occasion for 1908 Candy," said Lou Pagano II, Founder of 1908 Candy. "It's our goal to make these beloved retro candies as accessible as possible."

These candies are personal to Pagano II, whose family created and produced the flavors in the 1970's and 1980's under the Ferrara Pan Candy Company. Since the company's launch in 2018, 1908 Candy has aimed to re-introduce the candy to the world in a way that feels nostalgic to its original fans, but feels fresh for new audiences. This holds especially true during this year's Halloween season, where families are celebrating in non-traditional ways.

"This is the perfect Halloween candy for the entire family," continued Pagano II, "During a year where families are celebrating a socially-distant Halloween, parents will remember these candies from their own trick-or-treating days."

1908 Candy can be found in-store nationally at Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Hy-Vee and Walgreens in 5 oz. theater boxes, as well as 7 oz. and 9 oz. pouches. All flavors can also be purchased online at https://www.candyfavorites.com .

About 1908 Candy

1908 Candy is headquartered in Chicago, IL and in pursuit of bringing back childhood favorites such as Alexander the Grape candy, Johnny Apple Treats and Mr. Melon. The company was founded in 2018 by Lou Pagano, a fourth-generation candy maker. 1908 Candy is built around three principles: sense of fun, a wild imagination,and dedication to quality and flavor that is infused in every product, so go ahead and treat yourself. For more product news and information, visit www.1908candy.com or https://www.instagram.com/1908candy .

Contact: Laura Naegele

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (732) 399-9400, Ext.101

SOURCE 1908 Candy Company

Related Links

https://www.1908candy.com/

