Ogama-Rockland is one of several historical gold producers within trucking distance of the True North mine and mill complex (the "True North Complex"), underscoring the district-scale exploration upside of 1911 Gold's land package. The deposit hosts a current NI 43-101 inferred resource ("2013 MRE"), as detailed in the technical report dated November 15, 2013, entitled, "A Technical Review of the Ogama-Rockland Deposit on the Rice Lake Property, Manitoba, Canada, for Bison Gold Resources Inc.", prepared by Watts, Griffis and McOuat.

This program consisted of eight (8) surface diamond drill holes for 2,410 metres ("m") designed to confirm the updated geological interpretation and test the extensions of the mineralized veins outside of the 2013 MRE. In addition, the Company sampled the drill core from 15 historical drill holes for 429 m (totaling 439 samples) previously not sampled, in preparation for an updated mineral resource estimate expected towards the end of the second quarter of 2026 ("Q2-2026").

Drilling Highlights:

The drill program was designed to improve confidence in the new geological model, assess vein continuity along strike, and test the extensions of the high-grade veins down-plunge and along strike

Drill results from the surface resource expansion and confirmation drilling program recently completed at Ogama-Rockland returned the following highlighted results: OR-25-001: Intersected 10.41 grams per tonne gold ("g/t", "Au") over 3.40 m (at 343.80 m downhole depth), including 32.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m OR-26-004: Intersected 46.10 g/t Au over 0.60 m (at 74.30 m downhole depth) OR-25-001: Intersected 7.84 g/t Au over 0.70 m (at 38.20 m downhole depth) OR-26-004: Intersected 5.57 g/t Au over 0.80 m (at 248.00 m downhole depth) OR-26-006: Intersected 3.51 g/t Au over 1.00 m (at 158.30 m downhole depth)



Assay results from sampling of historical drill core returned the following significant results: OG-11-008: Intersected 18.10 g/t Au over 0.70 m (at 272.30 m downhole depth) OG-11-008: Intersected 3.21 g/t Au over 1.21 m (at 277.26 m downhole depth)



1911 Gold is in the process of updating the mineral resource estimate for Ogama-Rockland, expected towards the end of Q2-2026

Metallurgical test work is being conducted on a composite drill core sample to confirm the suitability of the True North processing facility for the recovery of gold from Ogama-Rockland

Upon completion of the updated mineral resource estimate, Ogama-Rockland will be considered for inclusion in an updated and expanded PEA

Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO, stated, "We are extremely pleased to have completed this recent surface drill program at Ogama-Rockland, which was last drilled by the Company in 2018, returning encouraging results. Ogama-Rockland is one of our high-priority regional targets that illustrates the district-scale hub-and-spoke opportunity to provide long-term production growth for the operations and is located approximately 45 km southeast of True North via a provincial highway. Drilling confirmed our new geological model and intersected high-grade intercepts within and as extensions to the resource. In addition, we have confirmed high-grade gold mineralization in historical core not previously sampled as well as from our 2018 infill drilling not included in the current resource, which encountered a number of high-grade intercepts, all of which will be included in the new mineral resource update.

Ogama-Rockland will be included in the updated and expanded PEA, following completion of a global resource update expected in the fourth quarter of this year. The updated and expanded PEA will aim to highlight future expansion opportunities as we continue to unlock the potential within the True North mine and across our significant and prospective land position."

Table 1: Select Significant Drill Results – Ogama-Rockland Resource Expansion and Confirmation Drill Program

Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) Vein Name OR-25-001 3.50 4.20 0.70 4.46 V10 OR-25-001 38.20 38.90 0.70 7.84 V13 OR-25-001 39.50 40.20 0.70 0.56 V13 OR-25-001 59.90 60.90 1.00 0.64 V15 OR-25-001 73.30 74.00 0.70 0.56 n/a OR-25-001 235.70 239.00 3.30 0.71 V02 Including 235.70 236.40 0.70 1.33 V02 OR-25-001 343.80 347.20 3.40 10.41 V06 Including 343.80 344.80 1.00 32.40 V06 OR-25-001 344.80 347.20 2.40 1.25 V06 OR-25-001 405.60 406.70 1.10 1.66 V40 OR-25-002 No Significant Results OR-26-004 69.90 70.80 0.90 1.58 V02 OR-26-004 74.30 74.90 0.60 46.10 V02 OR-26-004 87.40 88.10 0.70 1.27 n/a OR-26-004 179.20 180.20 1.00 2.55 V01 OR-26-004 187.00 187.60 0.60 0.56 V04 OR-26-004 241.50 242.40 0.90 2.93 V06 OR-26-004 245.50 246.80 1.30 2.22 V40 OR-26-004 248.00 248.80 0.80 5.57 V40 OR-26-004 256.00 256.60 0.60 0.58 n/a OR-26-005 108.20 109.00 0.80 2.98 V02 OR-26-005 122.40 123.20 0.80 0.59 n/a OR-26-005 144.20 145.20 1.00 0.53 n/a OR-26-005 208.20 209.40 1.20 3.39 V01 OR-26-005 251.40 252.90 1.50 2.10 V04 OR-26-005 292.00 293.40 1.40 1.07 V40 Including 292.80 293.40 0.60 1.73 V40 OR-26-006 141.40 141.90 0.50 0.75 n/a OR-26-006 158.30 159.30 1.00 3.51 V02 OR-26-006 163.70 164.40 0.70 0.61 V02 OR-26-006 221.60 222.10 0.50 1.73 n/a OR-26-006 293.70 295.00 1.30 1.10 V04 OR-26-007 298.30 299.40 1.10 1.02 V04 OR-26-007 338.00 341.00 3.00 1.09 V06 Including 340.00 341.00 1.00 1.58 V06

Notes: 1) Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au and no top capping applied 2) Intercepts constrained within modelled mineralized veins with a maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution 3) Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 70% to 90% of true widths 4) Drill hole Information included in Table 3



Table 2: Select Significant Drill Results – Historical Core (previously unsampled)

Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) Vein Name OG-10-003 307.90 308.40 0.50 1.73 n/a OG-11-008 272.30 273.00 0.70 18.10 V23 OG-11-008 277.26 278.47 1.21 3.21 V23 OG-11-010 148.30 149.50 1.20 0.70 n/a OG-11-010 158.70 159.30 0.60 1.90 V15 OG-11-010 161.60 162.60 1.00 2.85 V15 OG-11-010 162.60 163.30 0.70 1.70 V15 OG-18-001 7.60 8.20 0.60 2.49 V01 OG-18-002 265.90 266.40 0.50 1.36 V55 OG-18-005 10.40 12.30 1.90 1.36 n/a OG-18-005 184.30 185.00 0.70 1.20 V20

Notes: 1) Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au and no top capping applied 2) Maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution 3) Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 60% to 90% of true widths

Ogama- Rockland 2018 Drill Program Summary

The Company, under its previous name Havilah Mining, drilled five (5) surface diamond resource-confirmation holes in 2018, totaling 1,881 m (see Figure 2). The results from the 2018 drill program will also be used to support the pending mineral resource update (see press release dated June 5, 2019, entitled "Havilah provides update on verification program at Ogama-Rockland"). Drilling from this program included the following significant results:

OG-18-002: Intersected 9.82 g/t Au over 3.90 m (at 347.12m downhole depth), including 100.54 g/t Au over 0.34 m

OG-18-004: Intersected 2.83 g/t Au over 12.01 m (at 476.50 m downhole depth), including 6.43 g/t Au over 4.75 m, including 35.28 g/t Au over 0.34 m

OG-18-002: Intersected 16.40 g/t Au over 1.71 m (at 64.89 m downhole depth), including 90.79 g/t Au over 0.30 m

OG-18-001: Intersected 18.71 g/t Au over 0.91 m (at 90.12 m downhole depth), including 55.23 g/t Au over 0.30 m

Discussion of Results – Ogama- Rockland Resource Expansion and Confirmation Drilling

Ogama-Rockland is the most advanced regional target situated in the southeast portion of the Company's Rice Lake Exploration Properties, in an area with a number of historical high-grade gold producers and prospective exploration targets. Ogama-Rockland is accessed from True North by provincial road over approximately 45 km trucking distance.

The Ogama-Rockland gold deposit is comprised of the historic Ogama and Rockland producing gold mines, which collectively produced approximately 45,000 oz of gold between 1948 and 1951 at a grade of 11.20 g/t Au (refer to the technical report as noted above). The deposit is hosted in steeply north-east dipping north-west trending quartz shear veins and stockworks with associated pyrite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite mineralization and sericite, chlorite alteration, located in brittle-ductile structures within a multiphase tonalite-granodiorite on the southeast margin of the Ross River pluton. The veins have been traced for over 1,500 m and drilled to depths of 400 m. Nine (9) major veins have been modelled within the main area of the mineralized system and confirmed in recent drilling with five (5) additional subordinate parallel veins modelled.

The drill program was designed to confirm the occurrence and extensions of modelled veins to the northwest over a distance of 200 m beyond previous drilling and to test the extensions of veining to the southeast in one drill hole in an 85 m step-out. The updated interpretation of the modelled veins was confirmed in all eight (8) drill holes intersecting the quartz veins as predicted. Seven (7) of the eight (8) drill holes intersected significant gold mineralization associated with the modelled veins.

Drill hole OR-25-001 was collared 40 m to the southeast of historical drill hole OG-12-025 (18.82 g/t Au over 1.52 m at a downhole depth of 683.63 m), intersecting all of the veins targeted, and confirming the down-dip extensions of the V06 vein by over 50 m, intersecting 10.41 g/t Au over 3.40 m (at 343.80 m down hole depth), including 32.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m and extending the V40 vein at depth by over 75 m, intersecting 1.66 g/t Au over 1.10 m (at 405.60 m downhole depth).

Drill hole OR-25-002, was drilled as a 60 m step-out to the northwest of drill hole OR-25-001 intersecting the veins as predicted but with no significant results. Drill hole OR-25-003, a 45 m step out to the northwest of hole OR-25-002, intersecting the veins as modelled and returning 0.33 g/t Au over 3.20 m at 251.0 m downhole depth.

Drill hole OR-26-004, an 85 m step out to the northwest of hole OR-25-003, confirming the V01, and V02 veins intersecting 2.55 g/t Au over 1.00 m at 179.20 m downhole depth, and 46.10 g/t Au over 0.60 m (at 74.30 m downhole depth), and extended the depth extensions of the V40 vein by over 50 m, intersecting 5.57 g/t Au over 0.80 m (at a 248.00 m downhole depth).

Drill hole OR-26-005 was drilled as a 50 m step out to the northwest of hole OR-26-004, confirming vein V01, intersecting 3.39 g/t Au (at a downhole depth of 208.20 m) and vein V06 intersecting 3.51 g/t Au over 1.00 m (at a downhole depth of 158.30 m).

Drill hole OR-26-006 was drilled to undercut the vein system by 50 m below drill holes OR-26-004 and OR-26-005, intersecting vein V02 returning 3.51 g/t Au over 1.00 m (at 158.30 m downhole depth).

Drill hole OR-26-007 was drilled to undercut the vein system by 80 m below drill hole OR-26-004, confirming the depth extensions of the V04 and V06 veins intersecting up to 1.09 g/t Au over 3.00 m at 338.00 m downhole depth.

Next Steps

All drilling data, including the previously unsampled drill core data from historical drilling and the 2018 drilling will be used in preparation of an updated mineral resource estimate for Ogama-Rockland, expected towards the end of Q2-2026. Once finalized, the new resource at Ogama-Rockland will be reviewed for upside and expansion potential with additional drilling and development work planned as warranted.

The Company is in the process of planning new drill programs on two target areas located within the southeast extensions of the Rice Lake greenstone belt, an area ranging from 30 km to 50 km from True North. Drilling is planned for the second half of the year.

A composite sample was collected from the new Ogama-Rockland core and sent to ALS Canada Ltd. (Metallurgy Services), Kamloops, Canada for metallurgical recovery test-work, results will be released when the test has been completed.

Following the completion of the current exploration drill program at True North, the Company will prepare an updated mineral resource estimate for True North which will include the resource expansion drilling and drilling from the new near-mine exploration targets, the San Antonio Mine West, San Antonio Mine Southeast, and the Shore targets. The updated mineral resources at Ogama-Rockland and True North will form the basis of an updated and expanded PEA expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

This initiative positions the Company for future growth by leveraging existing infrastructure at the True North Complex to advance regional resource development.

Table 3: Ogama-Rockland Drill Hole Details (*UTM NAD83 Zone 15)

Drill Hole

(Number) Northing*

(m) Easting*

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Depth

(m) OR-25-001 5639937 332285 318 225 -60 431 OR-25-002 5639895 332107 317 225 -47 182 OR-25-003 5639979 332134 319 225 -55 281 OR-26-004 5640037 332071 318 225 -50 275 OR-26-005 5640104 332063 317 225 -50 326 OR-26-006 5640124 332093 317 228 -54 368 OR-26-007 5640123 332093 317 211 -52 380 OR-26-008 5639338 332666 321 225 -45 167

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold Corporation, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Core samples are collected by sawing the drill core in half along the axis, with one-half sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed, and the other half retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2 mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values equal or greater to 10.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or the presence of visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party analysis is conducted on 5% of all submitted sample pulps at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production opportunity with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a central, and readily expandable infrastructure complex to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, the Company's current business plans, including the ongoing underground and surface drill programs, and the timing and results thereof, including success of expanding mineral resources and the timing around proposed mineral resource and preliminary economic study updates; development programs and the planned test mining and bulk sample program, leading towards a potential mine restart in 2027 (and the actual results and timing of these planned events); and generally, the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In addition, readers are directed to review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation