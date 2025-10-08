1919 Investment Counsel Strengthens Client Engagement with New Principal Hire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC ("1919"), a subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. ("Stifel"), is pleased to announce the hiring of Braxton Comer as a Principal, Business Development Officer. Braxton brings a dynamic blend of strategic insight and legal expertise to the firm. He began his career at Accenture LLP in Atlanta, where he focused on delivering strategic solutions for a global client base. Following his time in consulting, Braxton earned his law degree from The University of Alabama School of Law and went on to establish a successful solo practice in Alabama, advising family offices and non-profit organizations with a deep understanding of their unique needs.

"Braxton's addition to our team further facilitates our ability to help clients coordinate complex wealth transfer strategies, in which philanthropy often plays a major role. His understanding of the myriad aspects of philanthropic giving strengthens our mission of delivering thoughtful, purpose-driven financial guidance," said Hanson Slaughter, Managing Director and Head of the Birmingham office of 1919.

In this role, Braxton will work closely with individuals, families, foundations, and endowments to deliver comprehensive investment counsel tailored to their unique needs. Braxton's primary focus will be on cultivating new client relationships, engaging with prospective clients to understand their goals, and assembling the right team to support them. He brings specialized expertise in philanthropic strategies and will help clients establish and grow meaningful charitable legacies.

"I am thrilled to join 1919 Investment Counsel, whose professionals share my passion for giving back to the community. It's surprising to me how many people aren't taking advantage of existing tax-efficient strategies for charitable giving. Helping build a family's legacy is enormously rewarding to me, and I look forward to growing this aspect of our business," said Braxton Comer.

As of June 30, 2025, 1919 manages approximately $24.4 billion in assets, including $3.0 billion in responsible investing strategies. The firm serves a diverse client base, including individuals and families, corporations, foundations, charitable trusts, and educational and other nonprofit institutions. 1919 has built a reputation for delivering a high-touch, personalized client experience since its founding in 1919. The firm has been consistently recognized as one of the nation's top registered investment advisory firms by Barron's, Forbes, and Financial Advisor Magazine.

1919 Investment Counsel ("1919") is a registered investment advisor. Its mission for more than 100 years has been to provide investment counsel and insight that helps families, individuals, foundations, and endowments achieve their financial goals. The firm is headquartered in Baltimore and has offices across the country in Birmingham, Cincinnati, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Vero Beach. For more information on 1919's services, please visit https://1919ic.com/.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

