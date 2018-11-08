1924 Babe Ruth New York Yankees Autographed Home Run Bat Anticipated to Be the Most Valuable Bat Ever Sold

"With its provenance, autograph, physical dimensions, and photo of Ruth promoting the contest, this is arguably the finest Ruth bat known," said Troy R. Kinunen, President/CEO of MEARS Online Auctions. "From its original blessing by Ruth and his marketing agent Christy Walsh, to its gifting to high school batting champion Phil Grossman, to the legal battled fought by the family's descendant Mike Robinson, the bats theft by convicted fraudster John Rogers, the offered Ruth lumber has its own story that rivals the life of the Bambino himself."

29 years after the first theft of the bat, Mike Robinson, the nephew of Phil Grossman, found the bat through an internet search. An 8-month legal battle ensued. A settlement was finally reached, with both parties agreeing to sell the bat at auction.

Babe Ruth's memorabilia is considered the "King of Collectibles". Six (6) of the top fifteen (15) highest priced sports memorabilia items ever sold belonged to Babe Ruth.

The highest price ever paid for any piece of sports memorabilia was Babe Ruth's 1920 jersey, which sold at auction in 2012 for $4,415,000.

Although the auction reserve/opening bid for this bat is $3,000,000, collectors are already speculating that this Babe Ruth 1924 Home Run Bat will sell for more than the 1920 Babe Ruth jersey, making it the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia of all time. World-wide bidding is anticipated.

