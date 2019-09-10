1933 Industries Adds to its Cannabis Portfolio in Nevada with the Exclusive Launch of Blonde™ Cannabis

With a sleek aesthetic and stylistic packaging, Blonde ™ created a cannabis brand of premium products for a high-end and diverse, quality-savvy consumer. "Our aim is to offer luxury cannabis products that provide a remarkable user experience. With our sophisticated approach to branding, we wanted to create product that was predicated on quality and consistency, as we are confident that product prevails in any market", commented Mr. Tim Gavin, Co-Founder of Blonde ™ . "Finding the right partner who shares our vision was so important to our Company", Mr. Gavin added, "AMA has built an outstanding reputation in this business and was selected for its exceptional approach to quality and consistency in its cultivation and manufacturing processes. AMA also offers an expansive distribution network in the state. We are so pleased to partner with AMA and 1933 Industries to launch our Blonde ™ brand and develop the market in Nevada."

Ms. Ester Vigil, President of the Company remarked, "Collaborating with the experienced team of Blonde™ Co-Founders - Tim Gavin, Chris Keeffe and Jeron Wilson has been truly inspirational. As a brand-focused company, we are excited to expand our portfolio of offerings for our clients. We are confident that consumers in Nevada will embrace the Blonde™ brand as quickly as Californians have and look forward to a long-term partnership."

About Blonde™ Cannabis

"Whatever satisfies the soul is truth" - Walt Whitman.

The passion we have for living our truth without stigma is something we practice every day. Because we couldn't find a modern cannabis brand that spoke to us, we created our own. Blonde™ is a modern, premium cannabis company which is truly unrelenting in its pursuit to deliver the highest quality all natural cannabis consistently, with a process that is as true to the whole plant as possible.

Like a good winemaker, we obsess over every detail to create a beautifully nuanced, balanced and distinct flavor in all of our products. Just as all of the decisions a winemaker makes throughout the process of growing, fermenting and storing wine impacts how the bottle tastes and smells, the process of growing, harvesting, extracting and packaging cannabis is everything, affecting its quality, strength, flavors – and your experience.

Our difference is live resin – fresh, not dried. It's like tasting fresh fruit after you've only ever eaten dried. Our newly cut plants are immediately flash frozen, so that the delicate monoterpenes, or natural fragrances and flavors that naturally exist within the plant, do not evaporate. We use a proprietary extraction process to ensure that the pure, live resin concentrates remain loyal in fragrance to the flower in which it came from, retaining the plant's original fresh, robust and unique flavors.

Blonde™ is responsibly made in the USA using single origin,100% pure raw materials and all of our products are certified clean, free of dyes and pesticides.

The experience is exceptional.

And that's our truth.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets. With the goal of delivering natural wellness, our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Denver Dab Co., Birdhouse Skateboards™, Gotti's Gold and Kurupt Moonrocks. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Blonde™ Cannabis

Tim Gavin, Co-Founder

http://www.blondecannabis.com

@blondecannabis

