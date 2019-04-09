1933 Industries' Alternative Medicine Association Enters into Licensing Agreement and Strategic Alliance with DNA Genetics to Bring Premium Cannabis Products to the Nevada Market

DNA has developed expertise in the research and development of cannabis genetics including the breeding, growing, phenotyping and processing of cannabis. In this regard, DNA will provide specific expertise to AMA for the development of a consistent phenotype strain for the cultivation of high-quality cannabis flower in AMA's new cultivation facility in Las Vegas. Co-branded flower and pre-rolls will be specifically certified by DNA, thus ensuring that all products meet DNA's high certification standards.

AMA, an established producer in Las Vegas, will provide exclusive cultivation space for the licensed products as well as distribution through AMA's growing channels to Nevada-licensed cannabis dispensaries. In addition, AMA will provide turn-key marketing and promotional services for the term of the Agreement.

For more than 15 years, genetics bred by DNA have won more than 200 awards in all categories at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world, making DNA a global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. Such awards include the High Times 'Top 10 Strain of the Year', which was inducted into The High Times seedbank hall of fame in 2009, and the High Times Trailer Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics and medicine.

"We are excited for the opportunity to partner with such a world renowned brand in our new purpose-built, advanced cultivation facility. Through our strong distribution networks where our products are sold in state-wide dispensaries, AMA controls one of the largest market shares for wholesale branded goods in the state of Nevada," commented Mr. Chris Rebentisch, USA COO and Founder of Infused. "We will welcome DNA into our first-class platform of education, sales, and customer service. We believe that the partnership between a world-class leader in genetics and a top producer and operator will set the standard for the highest quality products available in the rapidly expanding Nevada market".

"I just can't wait to be able to land in Vegas and get the same fire we grow at home," said Don Morris, Co-Founder of DNA. "We have always looked at Vegas as a key market and wanted to make sure we had the right partner. With 1933's new state of the art facility and their commitment to education and quality standards, we will really be able to showcase our work and bring the very best in California cannabis to Nevada."

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the "Powered by DNA" model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through three subsidiary companies, 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm supporting clients in security, intelligence and due diligence. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association and 100% of Infused MFG. and Spire Global Strategy.

Please visit our website at http://www.1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

