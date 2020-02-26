1933 Industries Appoints Cannabis Entrepreneur Jeannette VanderMarel as Advisor

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically-integrated and growth-orientated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that Ms. Jeannette VanderMarel will be providing advisory services to the Company in the areas of business development and corporate governance.

Ms. Jeannette VanderMarel brings deep cannabis experience, having served as Co-CEO of Canadian licensed producer, 48North and as CEO of Beleave Kannabis. Ms. VanderMarel is well known in the Canadian legal cannabis industry as a trailblazer as she was also the co-founder of The Green Organic Dutchman, one of Canada's early Licensed Producers of medical cannabis. She is an early entrepreneur in the cannabis industry and was also the co-founder and President of Good & Green, a cannabis company that was wholly bought by 48North. Inspired by her personal experience, including her career as a critical care and pediatric intensive care nurse as well as her daughter's battle with Dravet Syndrome, Ms. VanderMarel has a strong passion for and commitment to the cannabis industry, recognizing the opportunity cannabis presents to improve lives, combat the growing reliance on opiates, and improve wellness and health by offering new and innovative treatment alternatives.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Jeannette as an Advisor to the Company," said 1933 Industries' CEO, Mr. Chris Rebentisch. "As a pioneer and innovator in the cannabis industry, Jeannette's wealth of knowledge as an operator will be valuable as we continue to look for new business opportunities and growth markets in the US and Canada. We have a unique, differentiated business model as a consumer-packaged goods company, building a competitive house of brands with integrated IP development and cultivation, extraction and manufacturing assets sustaining our value chain. Jeannette understands our differentiated approach and competitive advantages in both the THC and CBD markets. Expansion into the most attractive cannabis segments and markets are key priorities for the Company and we look forward to working with Jeannette on identifying strategic business partnerships and growth initiatives."

The Company also announces the incentive grant of 1,000,000 stock options to its directors, officers, consultants and employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.35 per share and will vest over a three-year period.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™ products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada, Colorado and California. The Company operates in California via a management services agreement with Green Spectrum Trading Inc., a medicinal and recreational cannabis business licensee in the state.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

