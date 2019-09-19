1933 Industries Executes Licensing Agreement with PLUGplay and Prepares for Nevada-Wide Launch of Unique Vaporizer Pod System

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce a Licensing Agreement ("Agreement") with California-based PLUGplay, a manufacturer of cannabis vaporizer cartridges with proprietary magnetic hardware, for a 12-month term.

PLUGplay's premium distillate oil cartridges feature sleek, high quality magnetic pods and long-lasting batteries. The California brand has made a name not only for its custom hardware but for its dedication to crafting premium distillate concentrates. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company's subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) will manufacture distillate and vape pens under the PLUGplay brand, for distribution to dispensaries across Nevada.

PLUGplay's premium oil and advanced vaporizer technology provides a subtle and convenient experience. "Our mission was to manufacture a best in class vape product that would stand out among the rest," said Mr. Jon Lee, VP of Business Development at PLUGplay.

He added, "We are extraction artists committed to crafting premium distillate concentrates and we recognized the need in the market for hardware that would provide consumers discreet and easy access to wellness. We believe that vape oils are becoming the optimal means to introduce cannabis to a consumer that is looking for natural alternatives with reliable cannabis oils and batteries for a unique experience. The combination of superior oils and long-lasting batteries makes a winning combination."

1933 Industries CEO, Mr. Chris Rebentisch remarked, "PLUGplay only partners with cultivators and processors that meet extremely high standards in cultivation and manufacturing and we share the same vision. We strictly follow regulations and standards outlined by the State of Nevada and offer our partners an advanced cultivation facility, superior strains, precise extraction services, consistent products and distribution in the state. We are continuing to attract innovators with established reputations in this field to our house of brands."

About PLUGplay

Deeply rooted in medicinal cannabis, the founders of PLUGplay have been involved in the industry for over a decade in cultivation, oil extraction and concentrates, bringing their positive experiences surrounding cannabis to the masses. PLUGplay partners with cannabis farms that meet state high standards in their grow. Only buds from pesticide-free environments are allowed for processing. Plug cartridges provide a glimpse into modern cannabis vapes with a variety of products crafted to meet the needs of the diverse cannabis community. Play vape batteries deliver a unique mechanism for cannabis vaporizing.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

With the goal of delivering natural wellness, our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Gotti's Gold, Kurupt Moonrocks, OG DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

