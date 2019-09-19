1933 Industries Issues Bonus Shares and Warrants

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces that the Board of Directors has approved and will be issuing bonus shares to Mr. Brayden Sutton, Chairman of the Board, and to Mr. Christopher Rebentisch, Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to their respective employment contracts. Mr. Sutton will receive 291,901 shares and Mr. Rebentisch will receive 175,913 shares, all of which are issued at a deemed price of $0.365 per share.

The Company further announces that, pursuant to the amended terms of two consulting agreements, the Company will be issuing 650,000 share purchase warrants in lieu of cash consideration. Each warrant will entitled the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.37 exercisable in whole or in part until June 13, 2022. The warrant will bear a four month regulatory hold period from the date of issuance.

The bonus shares and the warrants will be subject to a four month regulatory hold period.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

With the goal of delivering natural wellness, our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Gotti's Gold, Kurupt Moonrocks, OG DNA Genetics, PLUGplay and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

